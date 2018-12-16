Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat triggered outrage on Saturday when he listed a string of sexist reasons for keeping women out of combat roles in the army.

In an interview with News18, Rawat claimed that women are not ready for combat roles because army men, who largely come from small villages, would not be willing to accept a female commander. He also claimed that women could die in combat, and Indian families are not yet ready to deal with the sight of women’s bodies returning from war zones. Implying that a woman’s primary responsibility is childcare, Rawat said that the army would not be able to give a woman commanding officer six months of maternity leave. He added that there would be a “ruckus” if women were denied that maternity leave.

In a bizarre statement, he also claimed that women in combat roles, surrounded by “100 jawans”, would inevitably complain about men peeping into their tents while they would be changing their clothes. “She will say somebody is peeping, so we will have to give a sheet around her,” he said.

Predictably, social media users reacted with indignation and disgust as they slammed Rawat’s statements.

What the Hell! — dibyendu das (@Dibyendu69) December 16, 2018

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat says women can't be given an opportunity for combat roles because they would accuse male Jawans of peep. Right now, he is being a major embarrassment for the country. #VijayDiwas — Vishnukant Sharma (@vishnukant_9) December 16, 2018

Rawat’s comments about army men behaving like Peeping Toms drew the most of the ire on Twitter:

. @adgpi Bipin Rawat says women can't be given combat roles for fear they might accuse male jawans of sexual harassment, coz "even in Delhi, ladies tell me that people peep". Like sexual harassment & pregnancy are a design flaw in women!! Regressive BS. https://t.co/yaVYDcThF6 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) December 15, 2018

Army chief bipin rawat just called every army man a pervert. How tragic for us Indian women that the men are also aware that women have no guarantee of safety anywhere. Not even at a workplace where integrity,character are apparently valued. #shameful https://t.co/lYbgRFeNj3 — Saileena (@saileenas) December 15, 2018

Army Chief Bipin Rawat is worried about soldiers like him being unable to give women privacy. Which happens when men with no intelligence or education join the Army as a last resort. — lindsay pereira (@lindsaypereira) December 15, 2018

Either Bipin Rawat seems to hv completely lost it or he nvr had it in d first place.



If at all the women do find Jawans peeping into their bathrooms while they are changing their clothes,shld nt those peeping Jawans b thrown out instead of nt allowing women in combat roles(2/n) — Jio Graduate (@roflchaiwala) December 15, 2018

Some Twitter users expressed anger at Rawat using men’s “comfort” as an excuse for keeping women out of combat roles:

#BipinRawat says he doesn't have a problem with women combats but the army will. TOH?

He says Indian men will not accept being led by a woman. TOH? Mardo ke comfort ke chakkar main kab tak opportunities deny karoge? #WomeninCombat — Ayesha Bashir (@bashirayesha10) December 16, 2018

Meanwhile, some Twitter users are waiting for the end of Bipin Rawat’s term as army chief.

@adgpi when's Bipin Rawat resigning? Like, what's the exact date? — Vasudha Passi (@vasudhapasse) December 16, 2018