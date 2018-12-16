Rafale row

The Supreme Court judgement on Rafale raised more questions than answers (“Rafale verdict: Error about CAG report may not be grave enough to warrant review of the judgement”). One such example was the reliance on a statement made by the government on the CAG report to be placed before the Public Accounts Committee. Where was the need to get Air Force officers to commend the choice when it was already established when the previous government had received clearance on all technical issues?

That the Supreme Court dismissed as “minor” the fact that an order finalised by Rafale and the UPA government was summarily discarded by the present dispensation is intriguing. There were several divergences from the established procedures for approval, which were raised by some petitioners but overlooked. If the Supreme Court felt that the judiciary cannot interfere with executive decisions then they could have rejected the petitioners straight away. The price issue was not looked into.

The choosing of a new partner in India without any due diligence should definitely be a huge point. There are more unanswered questions, but the present government have chosen to use this issue for political advantage rather than respecting procedures laid down for defence purchases. – SN Iyer

Mid-day meal ordeal

Eggs are important, period (“ISKCON-run NGO refuses to follow Karnataka order to include onion, garlic in mid-day meals”)! What baffles me is not the Akshay Patra Foundation’s audacity to brazenly disobey the norm but the government’s inaction. Isn’t it time for the present disposition to understand that propagating religion-based politics is backfiring? Or do they need the 2019 polls to open their eyes?

Even if I ignore the fact that taste is important for children, what about protein? In the name of Krishna, one cannot deny a child what is required for his or her growth. Probably there is no bigger sin than this, creating a whole generation of malnourished children. – Utsav Basu

This article is very biased. The authors are driven by foreign views and your medium is encouraging this. It’s very to see this in a land where people were evolved enough to feel the pain of animals and developed control over their tongues to provide a safe and secure environment for all creatures. Instead of promoting this, Scroll.in is promoting thoughts that will cause man to be more and more exploitative, just for tastes. Try putting a blade to your skin and then think of where people are going being encouraged to indulge in their tongues as in the western world. – Anurupa Maheshwari

ISKCON is doing a marvelous job by providing tasty and hot food to needy children in the school. The absence of onion, garlic or eggs in the food does not make it less nourishing. Please don’t allow the opinions of a few to prompt the government to take hasty decisions that could lead to corruption and denial of good and tasty food. – Prakash Alagawadi

US missionary’s death

This is another example of an article on Scroll.in just for the heck of it (“US missionary drew ire for trying to meet Sentinelese – but Indian researchers posed similar threat”). I have not come across any article extolling the Indian anthropological contact. There was a certain approach by the government earlier and that was then abandoned. By analysing it basis current understanding is a waste of words. – Ramesh

Satire state

This is a very interesting article on the evolution of cartoons in Kerala (“Satire and the Malayali: Why India’s best cartoonists almost always come from Kerala”). It serves as a chronicle of the art. However, I feel sad that there’s no mention of RK Laxman, who, though not from Kerala, is one of the doyens in the space. I wish for a sequel to this article. – Dhruva CKV

Zomato controversy

This is a serious issue (“Ultra full-time days, varying incentive pay: India’s food delivery people want a better deal”). It’s not just about the delivery person eating the food. If unchecked, this could leave room for food adulteration and poisoning too. There is urgent need to set the record straight and regain the confidence of customers. – Sathhitu Prathipati