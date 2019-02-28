Delay the war, it is better

Your yard or mine,

If the lights stay on, it is better

The blood be your own or foreign

It is the blood of Adam, after all

The war, it may be in the west or east

It is the murder of world peace, after all.

The war itself is a bitter blight

How then will it alleviate any affliction?

The blood and fire will today be merciful

But tomorrow will be starved, insufficient.

Is it necessary, that streaming blood

Be evidence of your superiority?

To dispel the darkness of your own home

Is it necessary to incinerate someone else’s city?

Bombs might shower on houses or borders

They destroy the soul of an edifice;

The land that burns, be yours or foreign

All lives will writhe in indigence.

The tanks might charge, they might retreat

The womb of the earth is left infertile

Exult in victory or grieve in defeat

Life will lament a loss that was futile

For that I implore, my blameless mortals

Delay the war, it is better

Your yard or mine,

If the lights stay on, it is better

Translated from the Urdu by Vatsala Peshawaria.