Good grief

Look hard

The men

Are all

Heading

To war

Good lord

Look hard

The soldiers

Are all

Going

To war

So many

So many

In hundreds

In thousands

Armed

Slashing

Slaying

Truth be told

We all toil hard

In hopes of gain

But these soldiers

They frighten us

On empty stomachs

They have to fight

What if they

Die

Each one

Who is going

To war

Soldiers

Of the king of Halla

Slaves of

Your master

For whom are you

Fighting

This war

Why are you

Fighting

This war

The weapons

You bear

Are a lie

Because

Eventually

You will all die

Wars between

Neighbours

Wars between

Nations

Only lead

To death and destruction

Why then are you

Fighting

This war

Your lord

And your master

Your king

And your minister

Fret and fume

Clamour and complain

You

The soldier

Who are

In the end

Rendered

Powerless

Defenceless

For whom then are you

Fighting

This war

Why then are you

Fighting

This war

Translated by Somrita Urni Ganguly.