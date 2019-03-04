Good grief
Look hard
The men
Are all
Heading
To war
Good lord
Look hard
The soldiers
Are all
Going
To war
So many
So many
In hundreds
In thousands
Armed
Slashing
Slaying
Truth be told
We all toil hard
In hopes of gain
But these soldiers
They frighten us
On empty stomachs
They have to fight
What if they
Die
Each one
Who is going
To war
Soldiers
Of the king of Halla
Slaves of
Your master
For whom are you
Fighting
This war
Why are you
Fighting
This war
The weapons
You bear
Are a lie
Because
Eventually
You will all die
Wars between
Neighbours
Wars between
Nations
Only lead
To death and destruction
Why then are you
Fighting
This war
Your lord
And your master
Your king
And your minister
Fret and fume
Clamour and complain
You
The soldier
Who are
In the end
Rendered
Powerless
Defenceless
For whom then are you
Fighting
This war
Why then are you
Fighting
This war
Translated by Somrita Urni Ganguly.