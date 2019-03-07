Few people would disagree: Uttar Pradesh has a grave law and order problem. And if anything, things seem to be getting worse. Just on Wednesday, as many as four grievous incidents of public disorder were reported in the news. However, there seemed to be no cogent response to this from the Uttar Pradesh administration – other than, ironically, India waking the next morning to see newspapers ads across the country claiming a “zero tolerance policy” towards crime in the state.

On Wednesday, a gang of men attacked two Kashmiri roadside vendors in Lucknow. How broken is the state’s law and order can be gauged from the fact that not only did the assault take place in broad daylight, it was the attackers themselves who filmed and then distributed a video of the assault.

Right wingers attack Kashmiris seeling dry fruits on footpath at Daliganj Bridge in Lucknow on Wednesday just coz they were 'Kashmiris'. Police yet to take any action @ipsnaithani @lkopolice Kind attention pic.twitter.com/NK9wjfb6Ba — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) March 6, 2019

In Muzzafarnagar, on the same day, Bharatiya Janata Party workers assaulted a young man for simply questioning the government’s claims with respect to jobs and education.

In Muzaffarnagar, BJP workers brutally thrashed a youth who confronted govt's claim over job and education during an election special segment hosted by senior journalist @narendrauptv for his channel. Mob can be heard calling the youth a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/mNjo3zCT6n — Piyush Rai | ‏‎پیوش رائے (@Benarasiyaa) March 6, 2019

However, the BJP did not limit its assaults to outsiders. On the same day in Sant Kabir Nagar district, an altercation between a BJP MP and MLA ended in blows. Sant Kabir Nagar’s BJP MP Sharad Tripathi demanded to know why his name was not included on the foundation stone for a road. In response, Menhdawal MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel said that he had decided not to use the name. The heated argument eventually led to Tripathi taking off his shoe and whacking Baghel multiple times on the head with it.

मेरा बूट सबसे मजबूत!

भाजपा के सांसद और विधायक में जूतम पैजार। नज़र उत्तर प्रदेश के संत कबीर नगर का है। pic.twitter.com/sY8PmmEhex — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) March 6, 2019

The matter did not end there. Angry at the assault, supporters of Baghel then proceeded to ransack the office of the district magistrate.

Battleground SantKabirNagar: Police open Lathicharge on BJP MLA Rakesh Baghel supporters who attacked DM office as police tried to rescue BJP MP Sharad Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/BQcK3RV17T — Piyush Rai | ‏‎پیوش رائے (@Benarasiyaa) March 6, 2019

And that wasn’t all for the day. Clashes took place between the police and residents of a slum in Meerut – an altercation that ended with the residents alleging that the police set fire to their homes. As the disorder spread, rioting mobs set fire to private vehicles and buses, fighting pitched battles with the police.

Visuals of massive fire at a slum in Meerut. Residents allege that the jhuggis were set on fire allegedly by the local police from Sadar police station after a brawl with local residents over encroachment went horribly wrong. pic.twitter.com/MfESzPwSes — Piyush Rai | ‏‎پیوش رائے (@Benarasiyaa) March 6, 2019

Wednesday was an illustration of just how shambolic the state of law and order was in Uttar Pradesh. In a more ideal world, this would have prompted the state government to address the matter: admit that there was a grave problem and maybe propose steps to fix it. But the only visible response seemed to be – advertisements. On Thursday, the state government had ads across multiple cities claiming “improved law and order”. “Zero Tolerance Policy’ towards crime in place, read the first bullet point – a ironic point to read the day after multiple incidents of public disorder witnessed in the state.

Even if the advertisements had been planned earlier, how spending money to advertise Uttar Pradesh’s “improved law and order” in Mumbai or Kolkata was helping the citizens of Uttar Pradesh is difficult to see. Would it not be better if the state government admitted to the problem and diverted its resources to fixing it rather than spend money on public relations?