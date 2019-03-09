Thinking Tank

“Imagine there’s no heaven”

John Lennon

~

Imagine a world where battle

tanks are sabzi mandi.

Think of the hard body making room

for carrots to clamber.

Around the caterpillar both sides

we can thrash sugarcane for juice.

The cannon firer will sprinkle water

to keep the spinach fresh

the cucumbers cool, and think

how it’d occasionally lob a melon

into the buyer’s shopping bag.

Imagine a world where tanks

can be libraries. The hatch a perfect

bookaholic’s hole. Think how

there’s enough perch to hang

legs on the sides, read a Pamuk

or a Kamala Das, chat up a Chomsky

and make love to Lorca.

Think of books smelling

like gunpowder of the mortar

of a poet’s imagination.

Imagine a world where tanks

become a baby’s cradle, softly

rocking on to move all anguish

away. Rocking the boat in rough

waters, swinging and singing. Think

how all tanks would only cradle

smiling faces. Think of no battles.

Imagine a world of only thinking tanks.

~~~

no war, no cry

yes woman, yes we cry

do we cry because we give up?

we give up because someone takes hold

taking hold also means they tie a woman’s hands

tying is an act of violence, tying hurts

hands can hurt as can our hearts

hearts are nothing but a bouquet of muscles

muscles also make up the hands that paint and write

we write elegies and songs because women will sing

elegies are for the dead whether heroes or harlots

harlot is a name they give us when we speak up

your audacity will cost us nations and men, they say

nations are not made up of women who cry

nations are made up of men who sound a war cry

men are not going to cry over women and their songs

but men are crying over the dead, they think it’s dreadful

dreadful is when we have soldiers lining the graves

grave is when we sing for each life as though they were ours

life is when we stop crying and stand up holding hands

hands are those that write love letters

hands that snap the cuffs and ropes to fly

love flies when all of us raise our voices and then we hear –

someone is playing in the building next door

no woman no cry!