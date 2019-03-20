The Bharatiya Janata Party’s #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the rest of the party and its supporters have proclaimed themselves to be “watchmen”, is clever.

It attempts to turn the tables on the Congress jibe, “Chowkidar chor hai” (the watchman is the thief), which was itself a reference to Modi’s 2014 claim that he would be a better custodian of Indian taxpayer funds. But how does this translate into real life? Has Modi been a better chowkidar for Indian citizens?

One way of answering that is to take a look at the “chowkidars” of the Indian government: Those institutions that are meant to keep watch on the government and how it functions. On this front, Modi’s record has been quite woeful.

There have been similar institutional attacks on other portions of government, from the National Statistical Commission to the way the Centre has dealt with the military to its misuse of the Delhi Police. That doesn’t include what has happened to the media, which is also meant to keep a check on government.

The BJP’s “Main bhi Chowkidar” campaign is intended to suggest that the party is egalitarian and to underscore the classist nature of the Congress – whose leaders and supporters ended up lauding a boy who said on a television programme that India can get its chowkidars cheaper from Nepal. But it also serves to reinforce the incorrect claim by BJP supporters that there has not been a single corruption allegation against the government. There has.

Never mind the opinions of actual chowkidars then, the question is whether the BJP’s campaign will catch the public imagination or simply remain an easy way to identify Modi supporters who are not aware of, or who are willfully ignoring, his actual record.

