The Big Story: ‘United’ Provinces?



We’ll try not to be fixated on Uttar Pradesh in this newsletter, but it is also hard to ignore how much of the election depends on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in India’s biggest state, home of 80 Lok Sabha seats. If the simple binary question of this election is, will Narendra Modi return as prime minister, the corollary to that is, how will the BJP match up to its stupendous 71-seat tally from 2014?

To answer that question one has to look at who the BJP is up against: saffron sweeps in 2014 in the Lok Sabha polls and 2017 in the Assembly polls forced arch-rivals Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party to band together (adding in Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Janata Dal for good measure).

If you add up the vote-shares of just these two parties from either election, it suggests that they should put a significant dent in the BJP’s numbers.

Is it as simple as adding up vote shares though? Political scientist Neelanjan Sircar looked at the issue and found that, in some ways, it actually is. One cannot presume that voters of either party will automatically decide to support the other one’s candidate.

But Sircar calculated a “coordination/miscoordination effect” to measure what the final seat count would be depending on how well the two parties work with each other. He found that even if the SP-BSP coalition lost 8 percentage points to miscoordination, it would still bring the BJP down to 55 seats from the 73 it won (two went to ally Apna Dal). If votes transfer seamlessly, the BJP would be down to 36 seats.

So is that that then? Well, it’s still unclear if the BJP will get a “Balakot bump” or if the last-minute scheme to give farmers a handout will give the party a big boost. One political analyst also told a reporter that, though the coalition has the numbers, “it has no narrative in place”.

Actually, there is a narrative, but it is one of in-fighting among the anti-BJP parties. The Congress, whose addition to the alliance might have made it even stronger, has not joined in part because it was demanding more seats than the other parties felt it deserved.

As Ashoka University’s Gilles Verniers points out, the Congress didn’t budge in state elections last year, so why should the SP-BSP give it space now? Neerja Chowdhury, however, suggests this decision may also be BSP’s Mayawati hedging her bets. Mayawati’s decision not to contest elections, and her subsequent Twitter message also raised eyebrows.

When I became UP CM first time in 1995 I was not member of either UP Assembly or Council. Similarly is provision at the Centre where a person have to be a LS/RS member within 6 months of holding office of minister/PM. Don't disheartened from my decision not to contest LS poll now — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 20, 2019

As result, however, the main headlines about the alliance seem to have been sniping between the SP-BSP combine and the Congress, even as the latter’s Priyanka Gandhi has been garnering headlines and media attention.

We mentioned on Monday that rumours still abound about a last-minute arrangement. With elections beginning on April 11, that last minute is not far away.

Second story: Congress check-up

On Monday we asked if the Congress is aiming for its own growth or trying to beat the BJP. The question still holds because, with less than three weeks to go for the first phase, the Congress has yet to even decide on its alliances. Aside from UP, it has yet to finalise its partnerships in Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Delhi. It also doesn’t have a campaign slogan yet. What gives?

Kishor, a reader of The Election Fix, writes in:

“This election is a battle that must be won by the non-BJP parties. Congress also needs to sacrifice or put in the cold storage, its long term plans of revival of the party. After all, Congress needs to survive first and then only it can look for thriving. Fighting this election separately may well be the death knell for Congress. So, “Sir salamat toh pagdi pachas” (if your head is intact, you can wear 50 turbans) has to be the dictum that Congress should follow.”

