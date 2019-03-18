Welcome to The Election Fix. Every Monday, Thursday and Sunday until the results of India’s Lok Sabha polls are declared on May 23, we will bring you all the news, analysis and opinion worth paying attention to.



This week, we take a look at whether the Congress is right not to ally with the SP-BSP alliance, what research says about the BJP’s support base and why a BJP MP thinks there will not be elections after this one.



In case you have suggestions or I’ve missed something, please email me at rohan@scroll.in. I’d like to thank Sparsh, Samarth, Sherna, Christine and Rajesh for sending notes and suggestions about previous issues of the Election Fix, which you can find here. And if you haven’t already, subscribe here to get the Election Fix in your inbox, and also pay for quality journalism by subscribing to Scroll+.

The Big Story: Fork in the road



What does the Congress hope to get out of this election? It may seem as if the answer is obvious – coming back to power. But the question actually underpins one of the key dilemmas the principal Opposition party has been struggling with.

Should it cede space to other Opposition parties with the singular aim of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party? Or should it work on its successes in the three North Indian states last December, and attempt to revive the party for the future?

Though the question comes up in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere, the crux of the debate revolves around Uttar Pradesh. Should the Congress give up its ambitions in the state and support the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party combination, which is better placed to take on the BJP? Or should it make efforts to build its own base with the 2022 state elections in mind?

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati ruled out an alliance with the Congress anywhere, though the BSP-SP combine left the two Nehru-Gandhi seats of Amethi and Rai Bareli out of their own candidate lists. On Sunday, the Congress announced that it would not put up candidates in seven other seats, those where senior leaders of the BSP-SP alliance are expected to contest.

But that still leaves 71 Lok Sabha seats that might face a tri-cornered contest. Any splitting of anti-BJP votes is expected to benefit the saffron party, especially if margins end up being tight. Despite this, the Congress and the BSP-SP alliance have been unable to come to an arrangement.

2019 Battle is not to save Gandhi family or Congress party, battle is to save India and its future. If Congress can’t fight in all seriousness, with everything at its command, they should let others do it. Instead of a help they are proving to be stumbling block in many states — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) March 11, 2019

Political scientist Suhas Palshikar has argued that the Congress has gone from a catch-all party to being one which doesn’t have the allegiance of any particular broad group. Yet research has shown that voters are ideological. This may explain the Congress’ concerted effort to double down on its entitlements-based vision, while attempting to shed its corruption-tainted past.

But arresting its decades-long decline and rebuilding the party will take time. If the Congress believes Modi is most likely to return after these elections, why shouldn’t it work towards that end rather than cede space now? The answer, for many in the Opposition, has been to insist that this is no ordinary election and that Modi’s return could be an existential threat for all of them.

Rumours persist that the Congress may still make a deal, in UP and elsewhere, at the last minute, so as to keep the BJP on its toes. But even so, the question about which approach would have been ideal will remain – at least until the voters offer their opinion.

Is the Congress making the right decision or a terrible mistake? Send thoughts and feedback to rohan@scroll.in

Policy & politics:

Poll toon

Elections 2019 on Scroll.in

Political titbits

Weekly WhatsApp forward

The meme adds up several dates of the elections to total “56”, a reference to Modi’s boast of having a 56-inch chest. o

Opinion & analysis: