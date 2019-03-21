On March 16, the 53rd edition of the Shankar-Shad Mushaira took place at Modern School, Barakhamba Road in Delhi. With over 15 leading poets, the annual event that celebrates the finest Urdu poets from the sub-continent had a crucial difference – poets from Pakistan were not invited in light of tensions between the two countries.

At the mushaira, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar recited a new, unpublished poem for the first time in public that urged writers to speak up and write in today’s dark times.

To speak of that which everyone is fearful, of that you must write

The night was never so dark ever before, write! Throw away the pens with which you wrote the odes

In praise of the true pen dipped in the heart’s blood, write! The narrow circles that confine you, break all of them

Come under the open skies now, of a new creation, write! That which finds no place in the daily newspapers

That incident which happens everywhere every day, write! That which has happened finds mentions

But of those that should have happened, write! If you wish to see spring return to this garden

Call out from every branch and on every leaf, write! — Translated by Rakhshanda Jalil

~~~

Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh

Itni andheri thhi na kabhi pehle raat, likh Jin se qaseede likkhey thhay woh phenk de qalam

Phir khoon-e-dil se sachche qalam ki sifaat likh Jo roznamon mein kahin paati nahin jagah

Jo roz har jagah ki hai, woh waardaat likh Jitne bhi tang daire hain saarey torh de

Ab aa khuli fizaon mein ab kainat likh Jo waqeyaat ho gaye unka to zikr hai

Lekin jo hone chaahiye, woh waqeyaat likh Iss bagh mein jo dekhni hai tujh ko phir bahaar

Tu daal-daal de sada, tu paat-paat likh

