In two short ghazals, translated from Urdu by Rakhshanda Jalil, lyricist and poet Gulzar writes about the state of the nation today, from violence and communal divides to unemployment and fear.

Awaken, Awaken, Stay Awake Awaken, awaken, stay awake

The nights are set for assault

Like spiders’ webs this darkness has been reared by some people

Awaken, awaken, stay awake... Faith is trapped in the teeth of fire

Men are trapped in the teeth of fire

When the fire roars...I am scared

It kindles men...I am scared

The race of man has been trampled underfoot by some people

Awaken, awaken, stay awake... Once again necks have lolled, heads have been chopped off

People have been divided, and their gods too

Asked my name...I am scared

Who does one worship... I am scared

So many times I have been hung from a scaffold by some people

Awaken, awaken, stay awake... — Translated from the Urdu by Rakhshanda Jalil

~~~

Jaago, Jaago, Jaagte Raho... Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho

Raaton ka hamla hai

Makdi ka jaala hai, andhere paaley hain, chand logon ne

Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho... Aag ke daanton mein imaan phanse hain

Aag ke daanton mein insaan phanse hain

Aag jab bhonkti hai...dar lagta hai

Aadmi chhonkti hai...dar lagta hai

Insaan ki naslon ko, pairon mein ronda hai, chand logon ne

Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho... Phir giri gardan, sar katne lagey

Log bat te hi, khuda bat ne lagey

Naam jo poochhey koi... dar lagta hai

Ab kise pooje koi...dar lagta hai

Kitni baar sooli pe mujhe tanga hai, chand logon ne

Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho...

~~~

Jai Hind, Hind Jai Hind Hind, Jai Hind Hind My sacred word, my history

My culture, my belief

My plane of action, my land of birth

It is this Hind, this Hindustan of mine

Jai Hind Hind... All the sunlight of this country is mine

So are all the shadows

All the water in all the rivers is mine

So is the green of every village But my hunger and my sickness

And my unemployment: why does it not go?

Whenever the sun rises

Why does it get eclipsed?

Whenever my sky fills up

Why does someone steal away my clouds? My honour, my heritage

If only someone were to return my share

It is this Hind, this Hindustan of mine

Jai Hind Hind... — Translated by Raskhshanda Jalil

~~~

Jai Hind, Hind Jai Hind Hind, Jai Hind Hind Guru mantra mera, etihas mera

Tehzeeb meri, vishwas mera

Meri karmbhoomi, meri janambhoomi

Yeh Hind hai, Hindustan mera

Jai Hind Hind... Iss desh ki saari dhoop meri

Iss desh ki saari chhanv meri

Nadiyon ka saara paani mera

Hariyaali gaanv gaanv meri Par bhook meri, bimari meri

Kyon jaati nahin bekaari meri

Jab bhi suraj ugta hai

Har baar gahan lag jaata hai

Aakaash mera bhar jaata hai

Koi megh mera chura le jaata hai Samman mera, virsa mera

Lauta de mujhe, yeh hissa mera

Yeh Hind hai, Hindustan mera

Jai Hind Hind...

