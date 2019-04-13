In two short ghazals, translated from Urdu by Rakhshanda Jalil, lyricist and poet Gulzar writes about the state of the nation today, from violence and communal divides to unemployment and fear.
Awaken, Awaken, Stay Awake
Awaken, awaken, stay awake
The nights are set for assault
Like spiders’ webs this darkness has been reared by some people
Awaken, awaken, stay awake...
Faith is trapped in the teeth of fire
Men are trapped in the teeth of fire
When the fire roars...I am scared
It kindles men...I am scared
The race of man has been trampled underfoot by some people
Awaken, awaken, stay awake...
Once again necks have lolled, heads have been chopped off— Translated from the Urdu by Rakhshanda Jalil
People have been divided, and their gods too
Asked my name...I am scared
Who does one worship... I am scared
So many times I have been hung from a scaffold by some people
Awaken, awaken, stay awake...
~~~
Jaago, Jaago, Jaagte Raho...
Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho
Raaton ka hamla hai
Makdi ka jaala hai, andhere paaley hain, chand logon ne
Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho...
Aag ke daanton mein imaan phanse hain
Aag ke daanton mein insaan phanse hain
Aag jab bhonkti hai...dar lagta hai
Aadmi chhonkti hai...dar lagta hai
Insaan ki naslon ko, pairon mein ronda hai, chand logon ne
Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho...
Phir giri gardan, sar katne lagey
Log bat te hi, khuda bat ne lagey
Naam jo poochhey koi... dar lagta hai
Ab kise pooje koi...dar lagta hai
Kitni baar sooli pe mujhe tanga hai, chand logon ne
Jaago, jaago, jaagte raho...
~~~
Jai Hind, Hind
Jai Hind Hind, Jai Hind Hind
My sacred word, my history
My culture, my belief
My plane of action, my land of birth
It is this Hind, this Hindustan of mine
Jai Hind Hind...
All the sunlight of this country is mine
So are all the shadows
All the water in all the rivers is mine
So is the green of every village
But my hunger and my sickness
And my unemployment: why does it not go?
Whenever the sun rises
Why does it get eclipsed?
Whenever my sky fills up
Why does someone steal away my clouds?
My honour, my heritage— Translated by Raskhshanda Jalil
If only someone were to return my share
It is this Hind, this Hindustan of mine
Jai Hind Hind...
~~~
Jai Hind, Hind
Jai Hind Hind, Jai Hind Hind
Guru mantra mera, etihas mera
Tehzeeb meri, vishwas mera
Meri karmbhoomi, meri janambhoomi
Yeh Hind hai, Hindustan mera
Jai Hind Hind...
Iss desh ki saari dhoop meri
Iss desh ki saari chhanv meri
Nadiyon ka saara paani mera
Hariyaali gaanv gaanv meri
Par bhook meri, bimari meri
Kyon jaati nahin bekaari meri
Jab bhi suraj ugta hai
Har baar gahan lag jaata hai
Aakaash mera bhar jaata hai
Koi megh mera chura le jaata hai
Samman mera, virsa mera
Lauta de mujhe, yeh hissa mera
Yeh Hind hai, Hindustan mera
Jai Hind Hind...
