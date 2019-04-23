On Monday, hair-dressing magnate Jawed Habib joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. His company operates 846 hair and beauty salons in 110 cities across India. Keeping up with the ruling party’s slogan declaring “Main Bhi Chowkidar” or I Too Am a Watchman, Habib said,“Until today, I was the watchman of hair, but now I have become a watchman of the nation.”

Delhi: Prominent Hair Stylist Jawed Habib joins Bharatiya Janata Party, says 'Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon' pic.twitter.com/eazgktBHL1 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

Habib induction into BJP sparked off a series of memes on social media, mostly featuring party leaders with trendy hairstyles. The most popular one, perhaps, has been a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party’s national president Amit Shah.

Other BJP leaders who were given a makeover by the twitterati included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Even vocal BJP supporter, actor Anupam Kher, got the treatment.

Habib’s move also inspired one-liners on Twitter and Facebook.

Jawed Habib, a hair stylist joins BJP because Amit Shah wants more people to dye. — Chocobar Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) April 22, 2019

Jawed Habib’s decision to join the BJP seemed ironic, considering that the last time he was in the headlines was for a controversy September 2017 in which he was attacked by Hindutva supporters for a company advertisement thatwas allegedly “insulting and demeaning” to Hindu gods. Habib was published, had forced him to issue an apology.