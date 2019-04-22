Election watch: Only BJP can restore the respect of Durga Puja, Amit Shah says in Kolkata
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in five more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India does not get scared of Pakistan’s threats anymore. “Every other day they used to say ‘We have nuclear button, we have nuclear button’,” the prime minister said at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer. “What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali?”
BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday told the Election Commission that she did not make any defamatory comments against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare. The poll panel had issued a notice to Thakur last week for saying that she cursed Karkare leading to his death in the 26/11 attacks. She added that her comment was taken out of context.
Live updates
10.06 am: Rajnath Singh will address election meeting in Bikaner and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies today.
10.02 am: Amit Shah says the Communists were better than Mamata Banerjee. “TMC is disrupting culture and resorting to appeasement politics,” he adds.
10 am: Shah says only the BJP can restore the respect of Saraswati pooja and Durga pooja again.
9.58 am: Shah says the BJP government in the last five years took the leadership of India as a nation throughout the world.
9.57 am: The BJP has clearly said in its manifesto that we will give them citizenship to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain and Christian refugees who have come from Bangladesh, says Shah.
9.54 am: Amit Shah’s says there is a wave of change in West Bengal. He says the trends after first two phases of voting show that the people of Bengal have voted for the party that will protect the country.
9.50 am: BJP President Amit Shah’s press conference in Kolkata begins.
9.49 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar and Nashik districts. After that, he will hold rallies in Jodhpur and Udaipur.
9.48 am: An Election Commission team was attacked on Sunday night during a raid on the farmhouse of former Odisha minister Pradeep Maharathy in Puri, reports Hindustan Times. Maharathy is the BJD’s candidate for the Pipili Assembly constituency.
“While we were keeping a watch outside the former minister’s farmhouse at Hunkeipur village, Maharathy suddenly arrived at the spot and started chasing us,” executive magistrate Rabi Narayan Patra, who led the flying squad team, tells Hindustan Times. “His workers attacked us with bamboo sticks. We had to flee leaving one of our vehicles on the spot. Had we stayed any longer we would have been killed.”
9.45 am: BJP’s Rampur candidate Jaya Prada reportedly asked Mayawati to think “where all his [SP leader Azam Khan’s] X-ray-like eyes hover on you”, reports ANI. A non-cognizable offence information report has been registered against the actor-turned-politician.
9.40 am: The Congress fields former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat.
9.37 am: Rahul Gandhi will address a roadshow in Amethi today while Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a rally in Raebareli.
9.34 am: At an election rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, BJP leader Varun Gandhi said that even if Muslims don’t vote for him, he’s ready to work for them. “Bas mein ek cheez Muslim bhai ko bolna chahta hun ki agar aapne mujhe vote diya toh mujhe bahut accha lagega, agar aapne mujhe vote nahi diya, koi baat nahi, tab bhi mujh se kaam le le na, koi dikat ki baat nahi. [I just want to say one thing to my Muslim brother that if you vote for me, I will feel good. But even if you don’t, its okay. You can still demand work from me.]”
9.32 am: Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country if the Congress gets the highest number of seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, reports Hindustan Times. “Leaders will decide who will be the next PM,” he said. “It all depends on which party leads. If it is the Congress, then the next PM will be our chief Rahul Gandhi. There are pre-poll alliances and also there is post-poll coalition. It will all depend on the results.”
9.10 am: A dozen of youth in Bengusarai waved black flags and shouted slogans against CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday, reports PTI. After the incident, Kumar’s supporters and a group of locals clashed at Koray village in Gadhpura block. No FIR has been lodged so far.
9 am: BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya alleges that Hyderabad is a safe haven for Islamic terrorist activities, reports ANI. “The TRS government is aligned with the AIMIM; that is why the police are sometimes unable to take stern action,” alleges the Secunderabad MP.
8.57 am: Releasing the Congress’ national plan document, Lieutenant General (retired) DS Hooda says he was hurt by BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks on former terror squad chief Hemant Karkare who was killed in the 26/11 attack. “Yes, it does hurt when such things are said about a martyr, be it from the army or the police,” he says, reports IANS. “Full respect should be shown to them. These utterances are not good.”
8.54 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accuses BJP of trying to destroy India’s diversity, reports the Hindustan Times. He says he has no aspirations to join national politics and would like to be involved in Punjab alone.
8.42 am: BJP president Amit Shah will address a press conference in Kolkata at 9.30 am. After that he is scheduled to address four rallies across West Bengal
8.24 am: Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP’s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, tells the Election Commission that she did not make any defamatory comments against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare. The poll panel had issued a notice to Thakur last week for saying that she cursed Karkare leading to his death in the 26/11 attacks.
Read more here
Pragya Thakur claims she did not make defamatory statements against 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare
8.21 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The BJP on Sunday announced Shankar Lalwani its candidate from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It used to be Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s seat. Lalwani is the chairperson of the Indore Development Authority.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission’s special observers in West Bengal of helping the BJP, and insulting the people of the state. At election rallies in Nadia district, she alleged that the BJP was running a parallel government in the state.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that Pakistan sent back Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after his warning to Islamabad. He was addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Patan.
- Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said the voters in Uttar Pradesh who had helped Narendra Modi become the prime minister are ready to remove him from the post. She accused the prime minster of cheating people with false promises.
- The chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu recommended re-polling in 10 booths across the state. Both parliamentary elections and bye-polls will be held again in Pappireddi in the Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency, Panrutti in Cuddalore Lok Sabha seat, and Poonamallee in Tiruvallur.
- BJP leader Baijayant Panda said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik “sometimes cries like a schoolboy, sometimes he says I am complaining about his health, sometimes he says I’m coveting his chair”. In an interview to ANI, Patnaik accused Panda’s companies of financial misdealings and said the firms have a shady reputation. “I am disappointed that Naveen has reduced himself to this state of making wild unsubstantiated and personal allegations,” the BJP leader added.
- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath told PTI that the Congress is unlikely to win a majority in the Lok Sabha polls and it will need help from allies to form a government at the Centre in New Delhi, PTI reported.