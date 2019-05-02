Welcome to The Election Fix. Today on the newsletter we look at what elections in Bihar may tell us, why Narendra Modi is being accused of horse-trading and how “bed tea” became an election talking point.

The Big Story: Side kick

“Jab tak rahega samosa mein aloo, tab tak rahega Bihar mein Lalu.”

Younger readers may not be familiar with this otherwise-cliched refrain about the state’s politics, which declared that as long as there’s potato in a samosa, the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Lalu Prasad Yadav will always be around in Bihar. But the old saying is relevant here in part because this time it isn’t true: Lalu Yadav is not around for this election.

That is because he’s in jail, barred from contesting and even campaigning. Reports suggest that he is being missed, not least by his 29-year-old son Tejashwi Yadav, who is running the RJD campaign.

“No one can communicate better, nobody has such energy, he oozes energy. We are missing him hugely, and he is being denied bail deliberately,” Tejaswi Yadav told the Telegraph. “If he and I were campaigning, dividing the work, we would have swept.”

While the general media focus on elections has been on Uttar Pradesh, which does after all have 80 seats, Bihar might be even more interesting because it took the lead in anti-Modi gathbandan/alliance politics.

In 2015, just a year after Modi’s massive Lok Sabha victory, Lalu Yadav came together with arch-rival Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) and the Congress to take on the BJP in state elections. Together, the alliance managed a massive victory and created the template for what might work elsewhere.

But it didn’t last. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, unhappy with the growing influence of Tejashwi Yadav, jumped ship and went back to the BJP in 2017, forming the government with them instead.

Nitish Kumar, once talked about as a potential prime ministerial candidate for a grand alliance, suddenly found himself having to play second fiddle in the state where he has been chief minister almost continuously since 2005. He did not get to become convenor of the BJP alliance, the National Democratic Alliance, and the saffron party even held sway over his party’s manifesto.

This video of a Narendra Modi rally in Bihar seems to tell the story by itself (and may lend credence to murmurs that he attempted to go back to the grand alliance).

Despite this, however, the BJP – which along with its allies won 31 of the state’s 40 seats in the 2014 election – appears certain that it has polarised the electorate and vilified the RJD-Congress combine enough to win a good number of seats.

It also did make concessions for Nitish Kumar, giving him 17 tickets, though the JDU only won two seats in 2014 when it was contesting by itself. A good showing might energise the party, which has never come to power on its own and is in danger of being squeezed between the BJP and the RJD.

But while Nitish himself is probably ruing his reduced stature following his return to the NDA, the bigger question may be whether Bihar actually is the template for gathbandhan politics: Not in suggesting that a grand alliance will win but in displaying how the BJP could eventually use political, financial – and investigative – clout to win over opponents that are not dead set against it.

Are Mayawati and the Bahujan Samaj Party paying attention?

Election tidbits

