The Big Story: Divine battle

For the past week, the Bharatiya Janata Party has doubled down on its attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using a hastily shot mobile camera video. It shows a group of people shouting “Jai Shree Ram” as Mamata Banerjee’s car passes by in West Midnapore district on Saturday. Banerjee’s car stops and an angry chief minister gets out: “Why are you running away? Come here. Who do you think you are? They are abusing.”

The BJP social media juggernaut immediately went into play. “Jai Shree Ram is not an abusive phrase,” one video was titled from the BJP Bengal Twitter handle.

Why is DIDI so upset with chants of JAI SHRI RAM & why does she call it "GALAGALI"? pic.twitter.com/dTrBqrS6Oo — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 4, 2019

Matters jumped from digital to analogue when Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP at a rally on Monday dared Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting “Jai Shree Ram”, alluding to the fact that three workers of his party had been detained on Saturday. The next day, BJP president Amit Shah said that Ram is a god every Indian worships. “If we do not chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in India, will we chant it in Pakistan?” he asked.

Soon, Mamata Banerjee responded, accusing the BJP of making Ram an “election agent” while the party has not “built even one Ram temple”.

None of this is new. The BJP has aggressively used the image of Ram to make political headway in Bengal, organising belligerent Ram Navami rallies. “Jai Shree Ram” is a slogan that has often been heard at BJP rallies in this election campaign.

To a large extent, the Trinamool has floundered for a response, unable to directly take on a religious symbol. Instead, Mamata Banerjee has sought to resort with its own religious politics, with a specific Bengali twist. The Indian Express reported that Banerjee’s rallies frequently feature the very Hindu Bengali practice of women ululating.

She has invoked the state’s most famous deity, asking the BJP, “What do they [the BJP] know about Ma Durga? Do they know how many hands she has got and how many weapons she is carrying?”

Banerjee also accused the BJP of hampering the West Bengal government’s plans to give grants to Durga puja organisers by going to court.

This religious back and forth is only part of the acrimonious Modi-Mamata battle in this Lok Sabha election. While Modi has threatened the Trinamool with poaching 40 of its MLAs, Banerjee has claimed that there was Emergency-like situation in the state, with the Union government taking over the administration.

Even Cyclone Fani, a severe storm that hit Bengal on Friday, was not spared as Modi accused Banerjee of not taking his phone calls, while Banerjee said she does not recognise Modi as the prime minster anymore.

Much of this intensity can be pegged to the fact that this election is critical for both the BJP and the Trinamool. The BJP has claimed that it will win 23 of 42 seats in the state. Analysts believe that Bengal is the state that could help the saffron party make up for losses it is expected to make in the Hindi states. For the Trinamool, on the other hand, a strong show by the BJP combined with the possibility of a BJP government in the Centre, could seriously threaten its position as the ruling party come the 2021 Assembly elections.

