Pakistani Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted a video with a section in which police can be seen charging a crowd of people with lathis. He claimed that the clip showed atrocities committed by the Indian government in Kashmir.

Let the world see what @narendramodi Govt is doing in #Kashmir

The #Hitler from the East rises while the world sleeps.@realDonaldTrump should consider imposing trade sanctions on India to control this monster before it’s too late! #SaveKashmirFromModi #IndianHitlerModi pic.twitter.com/YS5kBZAmk1 — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) August 18, 2019

The latter part of the video shows two injured women, one of whom has a baby in her arms. The clip carries a narration by a woman who says that the violence was perpetrated at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started the “Beti Padhao Beti Bachao” (Save Girls, Education Them) initiative but under his governance, women are being thrashed.

Other Pakistani users shared the clip too.

The video does not show a recent incident in Kashmir but has been manufactured using two different clips. The narration has been superimposed to the video.

The first part of the video, in which police and army men are lathi-charging a crowd, is two years old. The video was uploaded on YouTube in August 2017. It shows the police in Haryana’s Panchkula beating members of the Dera Sacha Sauda after their spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of rape.

Alt News found another video of the same incident taken from a different angle. It was uploaded by Outlook. The same street as in the viral video can be seen in from 0:13 seconds onward.

Similarities between the clips can be seen in the collage below.

The second part of the video which shows wailing women was debunked by Alt News in May when it was viral in the Pakistani social media ecosystem with the claim that Hindus were arbitrarily killing Muslims. The background narration said that the incident had occurred in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

But the video is neither from Jhansi nor from Kashmir.

It is a 2018 video from Telangana when a sub-inspector was caught on camera beating his wife and mother-in-law. At 0:56 minutes in the video below, the visuals of the wailing woman that have been incorporated into the viral video can be seen.

This article first appeared on Alt News.