Testy taxes

Your assessment of the impact of slashing corporate tax has been written with a negative outlook and with the objective of finding fault with whatever the government does (Modi government is mistaken to believe that companies will invest more after the corporate tax cut). You may not be aware that this government wanted to slash corporate tax to this final level even when Arun Jaitley was finance minister.

With its positive impact on capital market and government intention to go for Public Sector Undertaking disinvestment in a big way, the government will be able to fetch better prices and offset the loss it would incur by way of loss of revenue.

Besides, it will give a positive signal to Foreign Institutional Investors for investment which will boost job opportunities and spur demand. There is a slowdown worldwide and India cannot be immune to it. What you should appreciate is that the government is aware of the present economic condition and doing what, in its wisdom and in this situation, is best. Stop spreading pictures of gloom and doom to your readers. – Ashok Mehta.

This is definitely not a wise decision. It is rather anti-national [to do this] to just benefit one particular community. – Shiv Avtar Agarwal

It is time to increase the buying capacity of consumers by lowering individual income tax as it will surely increase consumption. Increase in consumption will certainly raise demand and it will assist in recovery. Lowering corporate income tax does not guarantee economic recovery as it will help the rich to become richer than before. – Gopal Jha

Foreign affairs



What is wrong with your editor and reporters? (The big news: India criticises Imran Khan’s UN speech on Kashmir, and nine other top stories). Have you heard of the term objectivity? I am afraid this so-called intellectual apparatus of yours has lost its moorings and has descended into the netherworld! It’s best that you don’t write on any subject for you are revolting and disgusting. – G Srinivas

Narendra Modi’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly was based on Gandhi’s philosophy and not Godse’s (UN session: Narendra Modi asks world to unite against terror, Imran Khan lashes out at India on J&K). The Rashtriya Swamyamseva Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party cannot go a long way by walking down Godse’s path. – Yugraj Bhaduria

Dear we-write-only-what-we-want, when you write about Pakistan’s foreign minister boycotting the SAARC event, also write about our Jaishankar boycotting the Pakistanis (Pakistan foreign minister boycotts S Jaishankar’s SAARC address as protest against Kashmir move). When you write about Alice Wells who said the US wants rapid action by India in lifting restrictions on Kashmir, also write about what she said about Pakistan – that is, if they want peace they should not support terrorism and how Imran Khan had little to say when asked about the treatment of Uighurs in China. Do you really think people only read Scroll.in? I do not know who is paying your salary but I have my doubts. – Anshuman Choudhary

These editors and satirists are far from patriotic (Pakistani newspaper apologises for cartoon mocking Imran Khan’s attempts to rake up Kashmir dispute). Constructive criticism is healthy but just take a look at celebrities, newspapers and TV stations across the eastern border. The cartoonist, editor or the owners clearly have no regard for my fellow Kashmiris. The news or the papers are not even of a quality suitable for public lavatories. I hope my fellow Kashmiris and Pakistanis will stop buying this paper. – Zainy

Good, you have highlighted this. Now you all at Scroll.in should take some learning from this Pakistani newspaper’s gesture. I have never gotten to see any apologies from your end, even after your repeated mockery of our prime minister, government and its policies. – Jitendra Singh Rawat

A paucity of mindset is evident in this mega event (An attendee at the Howdy, Modi event describes what it was really, really like). The superior white population is now feeling like the rug has been pulled out from under their feet. Bharat’s minds are mired in the old timid mindset where we have been made to kowtow to white gods. Nobody has any feelings for other, fellow travellers and the West and East can never meet. Our greed and other feelings have pushed us into a quagmire of low morale all round. – Ravi Ramnath

I have been reading your irritating articles lately and must say you are the most anti-national media house I have ever come across. I am a Leftist by principle, but when it comes to my country, if my prime minister goes on tour and wins praises, I would not look at him as a BJP prime minister but as the Indian prime minister. By insulting him all the time you are questioning the Indian voters who brought him back to power.

Therefore, maintain a certain amount of dignity in your articles because the world is reading them and it affects the reputation of my country. If you have issues with the prime minister, meet him and sort it out. Please spare us readers from your all-time negativity.

Yes, as an economics major, let me tell you that the government is not responsible for the slowdown. It is the trade war and countries getting particular about the goods they produce that is the reason. So please do not politicise even this and blame it on the government. Going by your logic, it means during the Congress government the economy had become equivalent to that of Singapore? Please put some thoughts into what you write and see if it makes sense. – Deepti Balakrishna

You fools, why, every time, do you divide Hindus and Muslims? Why do you spread fake news on one person? He is representing India, not just one community. You are antinational and support only one community. It is better, that you go to your country, Pakistan. Spread the majority’s opinion, not that of two to three people. If you don’t know journalism, I will teach you. – Rajesh Reddy

Miscellaneous matters

Who can go against Chinmayanand? (UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested in extortion case, sent to jail for 14 days) [Narendra] Modi is ruling. – Preetpal Singh

It’s very rare that a review of a book on philosophy can inspire a reader enough to buy the book (This book argues that democracy is inherently flawed and advocates a return to its predecessor). This review did. Excellent review, in the old style. One that, in and by itself, is a work of art. Thank you to the author as well as to Scroll.in. – Satrajit Bhattacharya

The story about the Madhya Pradesh police officer’s donation of clothes to the hapless is extremely touching (Watch: Madhya Pradesh police officer praised for giving new clothes to the economically deprived). This reminds me of a similar story – about 10 years ago – of the office in charge of Bardhan or Burdwan Police Station, one Atul Chatterjee. I ought to have kept a copy of that news item. Strangely, there has been no trace of this officer ever since. I had addressed a letter to him at that time cautioning Atul Chatterjee of the backlash of the publicity and public acclaim from his IPS superiors. But he has not been heard of, ever since. Grateful for your coverage of this tweet from Chauhan, the ex-CM. – Aurobindo Banerjee

The interview was interesting, thanks for it (On Tom Alter’s death anniversary, a friend pays tribute to the actor’s craft and beliefs). Tom Alter was really a likeable, noble soul, who knew India far better than most Indians. The legend will remain forever in my mind. I learnt more about him after watching an interview in Rajya Sabha TV. His kind of people contribute a lot to society just by being themselves, but alas! They often go unnoticed. Anyway, thank you very much for discussing Tom Alter in the form of this interview – Mridul Deka

My name is Dhanraj and I am a student and a wrestler (Wrestling World C’Ships: After junior crown, senior silver Deepak Punia is on fast track to stardom). Many things get spoken about and discussed, about the poor scheme of things in our Indian sports culture and the backwardness of our performance at multinational events – both during and after dismal shows. But no one shows concern for the underlying issue of lack of attention and the consequent absence of support for athletes in non-cricket sports.

I’ve been an avid reader of national as well as regional newspapers and media outlets. All of them concentrate on three sports – cricket; football, as its illusion of elitism, hypes up many youngsters, though, of course, I’m not against it or any other sport as I am an athlete myself; and, basketball thanks to the NBA league. Yet almost all of these media outlets shout, bark at and chastise all other sports for their abysmal performance after the competitions.

But, you have covered the Wrestling World Championship pretty well. And you make further strides by covering the performances of a host of Olympic events in the upcoming years. This is a step in the right direction. Besides, keeping the sport wrestling in the limelight is what all of its players are begging for. So many competitions of international importance happen each year. And in many of them, India is a top-performing country. But no one really cares. No media outlet is there to take even one, one-minute soundbite from the wrestlers. All we play for is our nation. What drives us is the basic human instinct of needing praise and recognition. But really, media of all kinds have been both deaf and blind to this.

Now that you have started on this commendable job, keep up the good work! Don’t think about who will read news about such a traditional sport form – with its audience largely rooted in the soil and such. There are many who have not forgotten their roots and long to hear about it or to read about it. Thanks. – Dhanraj Bhosale

Excellent coverage: the truth has been revealed accurately (Over 50 years ago, Bengal’s chief engineer predicted that the Farakka dam would flood Bihar). I have worked in the area and thus can understand it deeply. – Dr Snehal Donde

Food habits/vegetarianism has developed on the basis of work that is done and is not linked to the caste system (What makes Indian vegetarians different from Westerners who have given up meat?). It is also based on the availability of food [in the region]. Across India, there is great variation in what constitutes the vegetarianism followed by Brahmins. Fish is permitted in some areas like Bengal. Meat is permitted in some areas, too. The harder the physical work the more energy required and vice versa. Eating non-veg provides the energy required for hard work. This has nothing to do with being in a certain caste. – T Radhakrishna

It’s really absurd to call Saudi Arabia a bad example of Islam (The Saudi Arabia mess proves that religious fundamentalism can’t be the foundation for progress). Only a mad person can think like that. You should go there once, to see how the Saudis manage Mecca and Medina along with the rest of the historic places of Islam. I have lived in Saudi for more than 18 years and visit the place frequently now. I have never seen anything negative about them. Please stop publishing such articles which will spoil the good name you have created. I must say that you should publish an apology for sharing that ridiculous article on Saudi Arabia. – Ebrahim Arif