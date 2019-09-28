दमोह जिले की मगरोन थाना प्रभारी श्रद्धा शुक्ला जैसी बेटियों पर मध्यप्रदेश को गर्व है। बेटियां सबके दु:ख को समझती हैं वे हर घर का उजाला हैं। इन्हीं से सृष्टि धन्य हुई है। यही तो इस संसार को खुशियों से समृद्ध करेंगी। बेटी श्रद्धा को स्नेह, आशीर्वाद, शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/yGtdVnP5iG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 26, 2019

Shraddha Shukla, the police officer-in-charge of Magron village in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, is receiving praise for giving new clothes to the elderly poor. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet after it was p by the former chief minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The old woman who received the clothes can be seen breaking down and hugging Shukla in the video. She also showered blessings on the police inspector for her gesture.