The big news: India criticises Imran Khan’s UN speech on Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Sikh police officer was shot dead near Houston in United States, and PM Modi concluded his week-long trip to the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Can Pakistan deny presence of more 130 UN-designated terrorists,’ India says on Imran Khan’s UN speech: Pakistan PM Imran Khan had lashed out at India at the United Nations on Friday night. Rajnath Singh mocked Imran Khan’s attempt to internationalise Kashmir matter.
- Sikh police officer shot dead in ‘cold-blooded way’ near Houston, India ‘deeply grieved’: Mike Lee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sandeep Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.
- PM Modi concludes his week-long US visit, thanks Trump and says it was ‘extremely productive’ trip: The prime minister said he will never forget the ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally in Houston last Sunday.
- After China raises Kashmir matter at UNGA, India points at ‘illegal’ economic corridor in PoK: US asked Pakistan on why it expressed no concern for Muslims in China.
- Supreme Court backs ASI report in Ayodhya case after Muslim parties say it’s ‘merely an opinion’: The counsel for Sunni Wakf Board Meenakshi Arora questioned the Archaeological Survey of India’s findings and said it needs to be supported.
- Twitter restores Harsh Mander’s Karwan-e-Mohabbat account a day after suspending it: Karwan-e-Mohabbat is a people’s campaign for solidarity that reaches out to survivors of lynchings and hate crimes.
- Karnataka bye-elections postponed to December 5, results four days later, says Election Commission: The revised last date for filing of nominations is November 18, and last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21.
- In closed-door meeting, Trump criticises whistleblower who leaked Ukraine call transcript: The US president implied that the whistleblower should be punished, and lashed out at the media.
- India’s GDP growth is likely to slow down to 6% this year from 7.4% in 2018, says UN trade body: A 6% growth rate in 2019 would be the slowest annual economic growth in seven years.
- Delhi High Court reserves order on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued against granting the former finance minister bail and labelled him a ‘flight risk’.