They are another indication of India’s astonishing diversity.

From roadside chapels to soaring cathedrals, India’s churches reflect architecture “that has been interpreted in different ways in different regions and at different times”, writes Australian author Joanne Taylor in her photo-driven The Churches of India. Her book, she says, is an attempt to showcase a cross section of the shrines that and tell the story of “how they came to be part of India’s landscape from the first century AD...”

Tradition maintains that Christianity arrived in India in 52AD, when Christ’s disciple Thomas is said to have landed in Kerala. Since then, the religion has spread across India, significantly in Goa, some parts of Central India and the North Eastern states.

No early Christian shrines exist in Kerala and some of the best-known churches in India adapted European styles. But over the last few decades, some architects have been attempting to develop a distinctive Indian Christian building style, Taylor writes.

“Contemporary churches in India are often designed with Modernist leanings using concrete instead of wood and stone, which has allowed a very different, experimental kind of facade and decoration,” she observes. “Interestingly, modern temples and mosques remain more or less traditional.”

In Australia, Taylor said in an email interview with Scroll.in, Christians are more conservative with modern church architecture. “Young Indian architects are experimenting,” she said. “They are excited to be free to create their own visions for Indian Christians to feel comfortable and at home in their churches.”

Taylor, whose last book was titled The Great Houses of Calcutta, picked her five favourite modern Indian churches and explained why she found them unique.

Our Lady of Salvation



Dadar, Mumbai, 1977

“Also known as ‘Portuguese’ Church, Our Lady of Salvation in the neighbourhood of Dadar in Mumbai combines traditional Christian elements with modern environmental elements. Designed by famous architect Charles Correa, concrete square interior and exterior spaces connect, some open to the sky and others closed by huge shell shaped concrete roofs, like flues. Vents inside the flues draw out warm air. It suits India’s climate.”

St John’s Metropolitan Cathedral

Tiruvalla, Kerala, 2004

“This church is enormous and combines the style and tradition of Kerala architecture. It gives the appearance of a Hindu temple. The architect Laurie Baker was influenced by local bamboo structures and South Indian traditions such as wooden grill work, jalis, that allowed air and light into the building. It is an extraordinary church and one that should be better known.”

The Infant Jesus Church and Shrine

Viveknagar near Bangalore, 1971

“After Independence, India rushed into modernism and experimental architecture as they tried to find their own identity. An example of this is The Infant Jesus Church and Shrine, Viveknagar near Bengalaru.

It consists of two large concrete buildings painted blue and white. Modern in design, it also has references to temple designs. It is fan shaped and accommodates 2,500 worshippers.”

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount

Bandra, Mumbai, 1904

“Very different to the other four churches on this list, this church was built in Neo-Gothic style, a style used for church buildings for centuries. It is impressive. Twin towers have ribbed spires topped with distinctive crosses. Opposite the Basilica is a stepped, shallow building with a wide façade featuring many Gothic arches oratory, again in the neo-Gothic style. This is the oratory of Our Lady of Fatima. On top of the building is a little Gothic chapel which holds a statue of Our Lady.”

St Mary’s Cathedral

Varanasi, 1993

“Architect AGK Menon and the Varanasi bishop were ‘looking for an architecture for Christianity in the Hindu context’. I feel they achieved their goal well. This church is perhaps the most successful of these five churches. It uses a number of Hindu elements; a mandala plan, multi-layered verticality and jail screens. It is subdued in earthy tones and the modern design is timeless.”

The Churches of India, Joanne Taylor, Niyogi Books.