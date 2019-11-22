When former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech in 2017 announced the government’s intention to clean up political funding, it seemed as if the Bharatiya Janata Party was taking a tough decision that would help fight corruption. Nearly three years later, Jaitley’s electoral bonds scheme has been turned out to be even more opaque, questionable and illegally utilised than the model that preceded it.

On Friday, a report in The Wire claimed that the BJP had received donations from a company that is being investigated for terror funding, just one of the many questions about the huge amounts of money that pours into the party’s coffers.

The report comes at the end of week in which a number of news stories, including a five-part series by Nitin Sethi in the Huffington Post based on documents received by Right to Information activist Commodore Lokesh Batra, has exposed some more of the rot intrinsic to the electoral bonds system. From the time the scheme was introduced, experts have said that the anonymity that electoral bonds allow political donors is opaque and even downright dangerous from the very beginning.

Yet the revelations have gotten scant attention in the mainstream media, at least until the end of the week when the Congress and the BJP sparred over the matter.

Here is a quick summary of what we now know about electoral bonds, after the news reports this week:

What are electoral bonds?



In 2017, the government unveiled a new method of funding for political parties that it claimed would “bring about greater transparency and accountability”. Electoral bonds function like gift vouchers. Anyone can buy them from the State Bank of India and hand them over to a political party of their choice, without having to attach a name to them. The parties can them encash those for money.

The government put a few other rules around their sale. The bonds are only supposed to be available in four 10-day windows through the year, and they can only be bought with cheque or digital transfer. Also, as the government was introducing this change, it made a few other alterations to the law, removing the requirement that only profitable companies can donate money to political parties and making it easier for foreign firms to do so as well.

Why are the bonds being criticised?



The key critique is that, for something meant to bring transparency to the system, electoral bonds actually make political funding more opaque – but only for the public. Companies don’t have to say who they are donating money to and parties don’t need to say from whom they’re getting the cash. Moreover, the other changes regarding foreign firms and profitable companies means that electoral bonds could easily be used by shell firms that have no actual business or profit as a way of channeling money into politics.

This isn’t a critique just from opponents of the BJP. This is the critique that came from the Election Commission of India, which told the Supreme Court that it will have a “serious impact” on transparency in political funding and could allow for “unchecked foreign funding” of Indian political parties.

What do we know now?



Here are some of the revelations from this week:

RBI also gives a warning

It wasn’t just the Election Commission that raised red flags about the electoral bonds scheme – there was criticism from the Reserve Bank of India as well. Based on documents obtained by Batra, the Huffington Post reported that the Reserve Bank of India, when asked for its opinion, said the bonds would set a “bad precedent” since it would allow for money laundering and undermine trust in banknotes. Despite this criticism, the Finance Ministry said that the RBI has “not understood” the mechanism of electoral bonds and that it was going forward with them regardless.



Businessline reported on letters written by former Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel to the Finance Ministry saying that electoral bonds issued by the State Bank would undermine the central bank’s role as issuer of currency, and said the process was “fraught with considerable risk”. The Reserve Bank wanted to be the organisation issuing the bonds. In addition, it wanted the bonds to be digital rather than physical. This was overruled by the Finance Ministry, which wanted the bonds to remain anonymous.

This means that the BJP-led administration went ahead with the scheme even though the two independent, constitutional institutions that were consulted on this matter – since it involved bonds and the electoral process – both told the government that electoral bonds were dangerous.



Documents collected by Batra also showed that the government did not give the full picture of how electoral bonds would actually be used while explaining the scheme to the Election Commission, in the hopes that the body would give its assent. Despite this, the Election Commission did not agree to endorse electoral bonds.



Ignoring the panel’s reservations, Minister of State P Radhakrishnan in 2018 told Parliament that the government had not received “any concerns from Election Commission on the issue of Electoral Bearer Bonds”. This was a blatant falsehood, and according to the Huffington Post report, the government tried for a while to find an explanation that would allow them not to be pinned down on the lie.

For example, the government resorted to a technicality about the Election Commission’s concerns not being put down on paper to the Finance Ministry (even though this had been given to the Law Ministry), as an explanation for Radhakrishnan’s statement. It was not till August 2019 that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted that the Election Commission did indeed put forward serious concerns. However, she did not explain if the government had done anything to address those.

