Arvind Kejriwal is used to being the challenger.

The Aam Aadmi Party founder and chief took and won against three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit in 2013, contested and lost against Narendra Modi in Varanasi in 2014, and then led his party to a whopping 67 of Delhi’s 70 seats in 2015, less than a year after the Bharatiya Janata Party rode a huge wave into power nationally.

On Tuesday, India will find out if Kejriwal’s political appeal has more staying power than the promise of change. Delhi counts votes on Tuesday after the most polarising, hate-filled election campaign in recent times, and the result will come down to Kejriwal versus the BJP.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the result:

