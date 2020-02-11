Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is set to form its government in Delhi once again. At 6.30 pm, the party had won 36 seats in the 70-seat assembly as was leading in 26 others. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won three seats and was ahead in five.

The Congress party did not manage to win in even a single constituency.

AAP celebrated on social media by putting out a video snippet from the movie Chak de India featuring Shah Rukh Khan tearing up.

In the film, the hockey coach who Shah Rukh Khan played had been accused of being a traitor. During the campaign for the Delhi elections, Kejriwal was accused of being a terrorist by BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar and Parvesh Verma.

AAP’s enormous tally, though a little lower than its 2015 haul of 67 seats, inspired this meme from a member of its social media team.

Another AAP supporter urged Amul to produce one of its trademark hoardings to mark the triumph. He provided a template for the butter producer, featuring Kejriwal brandishing the party’s election symbol.

@Amul_Coop

We AAPians expects that ,

being an awared and lovable brand of Indians. 🇮🇳

U will create and Tweet some creative cartoon over AAP's thumping victory in Delhi.

Thanks in advance 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RW371x3CUe — Rαʋιɳԃɾα Mαʅʋҽ (@rkmalve) February 11, 2020

The broom made its appearance in other tweets too.

Photographs of an adorable baby dressed as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, complete with a muffler and a fake moustache, were also widely circulated on Twitter.

The Congress’s dismal performance in the Assembly elections did not go unnoticed.

Congress MLA candidate trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults #AAPKeTerrorists pic.twitter.com/qu513H5J82 — OMKAR.B (@OMKAR_BORKHADE_) February 11, 2020

Congress watching vote counting for AAP and BJP in Delhi.#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/jNB5tvRRd9 — Ashish Kumar Tripathi-Advocate (@AKTripaathi) February 11, 2020

Before the counting of votes began, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had predicted that the BJP will win “up to 55 seats”.

“We will win 48-plus seats. I will not be surprised even if we win 55,” he had said.

Things, however, did not go as expected for Tiwari.

Manoj Tiwari today : pic.twitter.com/63gByQj9Mk — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 11, 2020

The unprecedented gun violence during the campaign also elicted comment.

