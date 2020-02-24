United States President Donald Trump began on a two-day visit to India on Monday along with First Lady Melania Trump. They landed in Ahmedabad and headed straight to Sabarmati Ashram, where Mohandas Gandhi had lived.

In the visitors’ book at the Ashram, Trump left a message that read, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit.” Below the message was his unmissable signature.

Image of Trump’s message soon started circulating on social media, turned into hilarious memes.

I showed Trump's signature to my pharmacist, he gave me medicines for 3 days. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/s40bMyUgip — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2020

Trump’s signature is exactly as the sine wave I was trying to generate in the oscillator during my engineering days #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/cN5rV3thYv — Mitesh (@Me2mitesh) February 24, 2020

Trump's signature looks like his heartbeat everytime Modi hugs him. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/EEr20qMyxM — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 24, 2020

First one is Trump's signature

2nd one is seismograph .

But you cannot create difference between two.#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/kGOQzUfhDN — Subham (@subhsays) February 24, 2020

Amidst the hilarity of the situation, Twitter user Charmy Harikrishnan juxtaposed Trump’s message against former US President Barack Obama’s entry in the book when he visited Sabarmati Ashram in 2015.

What Barack Obama wrote on Gandhi at the Rajghat logbook and what Trump wrote on, ahem, Modi on Sabarmati Ashram guestbook pic.twitter.com/lYSPymrPCg — Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) February 24, 2020

