United States President Donald Trump began on a two-day visit to India on Monday along with First Lady Melania Trump. They landed in Ahmedabad and headed straight to Sabarmati Ashram, where Mohandas Gandhi had lived.
In the visitors’ book at the Ashram, Trump left a message that read, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit.” Below the message was his unmissable signature.
Image of Trump’s message soon started circulating on social media, turned into hilarious memes.
Amidst the hilarity of the situation, Twitter user Charmy Harikrishnan juxtaposed Trump’s message against former US President Barack Obama’s entry in the book when he visited Sabarmati Ashram in 2015.
