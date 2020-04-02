Hope you’re staying safe

Hope you’re keeping sane

Hope you’re self-isolating

Hope you’re social-distancing

Hope you’re sanitising-and-disinfecting

Hope you’re surgical-face-mask adorning

Hope you’re not-planning-to-fall-sick-from-anything-but-Covid-19

Hope you’re reverse sneezing-and-coughing

Hope you’re namaste-ing hand-waving head-furiously-nodding-and-tossing eyebrow-abruptly-raising body-jerkily-retreating

Hope you’re hoarding stocking stuffing piling overflowing

Hope you’re donating to those who cannot afford to do so

(Why not donate here: https://www.feedingindia.org/; https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/)

Hope you’re waiting-it-out-from-home productively

Hope you’re waiting-it-out-from-home productively with your loved ones

Hope you’re following your what-am-I-going-to-achieve-by-following-my-daily-to-do lists

Hope you’re zooming skyping videocalling phonecalling and not just mailing whatsapping messengering smsing

Hope you’re washing cleaning cooking baking feeding soiling planting watering tending plucking hands-feet-face-hair-neck-back messying

Hope you’re home-fitnessing

(You will find some no-equipment exercises here: https://darebee.com/)

Hope you’re impulsively-to-the-left-and-then-to-your-centre swiping

Hope you’re binge-bilge-watching

Hope you’re comfort-and-finding-pleasure-in-comfort reading

Hope you’re alternate-world building

Hope you’re augmented-and-virtual-reality embracing

Hope you’re Mars-gazing

Hope you’re difference-between-numbness-and-indifference comprehending

Hope you’re numbers-estimates-targets-toll unnotching

Hope you’re purposefully delaying

Hope you’re soul-searching

Hope you’re self-introspecting

Hope you’re life-before-Covid-19 regressing

Hope you’re un-cluttering

Hope you’re re-and-de-prioritising

Hope you’re un-and-ir-rationalising

Hope you’re un-force-and-retro-fitting

Hope you’re un-intellectualising

Hope you’re un-ideologising

Hope you’re un-mythologising

Hope you’re universalising

Hope you’re self-realising

Hope you’re I-me-my-self-exterminating

Hope you’re sights-visible-not-just-to-your-mind’s-eye seeing

Hope you’re sounds-outside-your-head hearing

Hope you’re my-role-as-the-ultimate-seeker-and-nature’s-as-the-ultimate-giver reversing

Hope you’re hoping yourself to sleep every night

Hope your hoping is essential medicinal life-sustaining genderless ageless casteless colourless borderless human a nocturnal winged mammal an exotic anteater an extraterrestrial restorer of world order called Covid-19

Hope hoping is your temporary Ikigai

Hope “hope” is your feeling of the year 2020

Hope you’re dreaming of never having to stop hoping

Hope you’re not hoping against hope