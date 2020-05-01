Several people have been asking me about my life during the lockdown. Apparently its modes and textures have not changed much except that I miss my morning walks that often give me my poems and the travels within and outside the country that exhaust and energise me at the same time. This may perhaps be true of all writers who have retired from regular jobs.

This interval of isolation has also meant an enhancement of virtual life with all the demands for videos, podcasts, Facebook broadcasts, Zoom readings, WhatsApp collectives and Twitter wars. The pace of my writing has not changed much as I anyway have a regular monthly column on poetry in a Malayalam weekly and I keep writing and translating.

I had started writing short stories in 2018, something I had thought I would never do and do not yet know when this new virus is going to leave me or mutate into something worse, like the novel. Even during the lockdown I wrote two stories, though not very long, besides three poems which had nothing to do directly with the disease but had oblique emotional links with the trauma, invoking old wounds, contemplating solitude, celebrating the revival of the natural world that human beings no more meddle with as astutely as they used to.

The new things are, one, translating of Kabir’s selected poems in various genres into Malayalam – from the originals with the help of commentaries and English versions – a pet project, political in a way in these times of religious insularity and communal hatred, I had not yet found time to do, and, two, editing, with an Indian poet in the U S who drew me into the project, an international anthology of poems that attempt to capture the mood of these times in direct and indirect ways.

But what disturbs my sleep as a member of the privileged middle class is none of these, but the destiny of the marginalised without a roof over their heads or wages to keep their families alive, unable to follow the unscrupulous State’s thoughtless commands to keep social distancing: A destiny that, if recognised and understood by the general society might transform the world into a more liveable egalitarian place or, in the absence of such an awakening and rethinking, will push their life further into infernal inequality, joblessness and poverty.

That is where we are: Between our last chance for a possible systemic change, and eternal damnation that is our punishment for the unpardonable sins of neo-liberalism spurred on by a politics of hatred and driven by a rhetoric of stupidity.

Alone

I sit alone in my room and

look out the window:

to make sure the world is still there.

There stands a grown-up tamarind tree,

a swing on one of its lower branches

and a boy on it swinging higher and higher

The tree stands firm, careful

the boy doesn’t fall.

A calf and a cat watch the scene

with raised tails.

The boy’s dad is reading a newspaper

It carries a girl’s photo

The two children have similar faces

But that girl is dead.

The life that has left her

is on the branch of that tamarind tree.

It is watching with excitement

its living brother on the swing.

I am alone in the room and

looking out the window,

to make sure the world is still there.

A horse is speeding outside.

On it is a hunter who beautifies himself

with young men’s blood

every day, like the sun.

Earth trembles beneath its hooves.

There is fresh blood on its mane,

blood, that moves on a swing.

I sit alone in the room.

The world sits alone, outside.

The bangled bough of a laburnum

offers me a bouquet from the window.

There is the life of a child on its crotch

That is my life.

That bouquet falls on my body

A breeze gently moves it, as if it were a swing,

as if I were a child sitting on it,

on a tamarind tree

in my village compound

south of my house

north of death.

On This Earth

We landed on earth from different stars

That is why we speak different languages.

Each word carries the aura

Of the memories of the stars we left.

In sleep we travel to those glittering homes.

There we speak to our forefathers

Like geckos that know

Every one of its walls.

We wake up to discover its stardust

On our skins.

From which star did you come?

I ask, watching the blue dust

On her shoulders at dawn.

She stares jealous at the red dust

On my chest.

We are now characters

in some science fiction

Even our heads do not look human.

As we die we return to the

Stars we left.

We will forget our sojourn on earth.

We will float in space,

As weightless souls, until we get

Another body and another language.

I want to be reborn on earth,

This time as a tree.

You will be a bird

perched on its bough.

I will recognise you by the

Blue dust on your wings.

And you, me with the

Red dust on my bark.

This time we won’t quarrel.

I’ll exchange my fruits for your song.

There won’t be humans

To see or hear it.

Butterflies,

Only butterflies.

Translated from Malayalam by the poet.