As West Bengal and Odisha assess the damage and destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, pictures of a ravaged College Street in Kolkata are breaking hearts.

College Street, or Boi Para as it is locally called, is considered to be among the largest book markets in Asia. The area derives its name from the colleges and universities in the vicinity.

While it is too soon to make estimates, books worth at least Rs 50 lakh-60 lakh have been destroyed in the cyclone, the Times of India reported.

Here are some photographs of College Street after the cyclone.

