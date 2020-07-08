Stay Awake

Stay awake at night and then greet the dawn

As the moon does, whitening towards morn.

Be the pail of water drawn from the dark

Well knowing that into light you’ll embark.

Dance

Dance when the bowl of soul is shattered

Dance when you’ve nudged the blindfold off

Dance when the battle was all that mattered

Dance though the world stands by to scoff!

Time Alone

Is solitude more precious than

Fathomless company?

Is power over a nation

Better than to be free?

If confined in your room

You spend your time alone

You can study the imprint

Of the value that you own.

Tongues of Light

Candles exist to disappear in flames

And becoming nothing, they cast no shadows.

They are but tongues of light.

Aren’t we the same?

Regard the dwindling candle as a life

Coming to its end free of pride and shame,

Free from virtue, from vice and human strife.

The Sun is Love

The sun is love

And lovers, the specks of dust

Which around it circulate.

The wind is life

And the trees it sways, the dancers

For whom to its songs gestate

These Perfumes

The fragrance dances on the morning breeze

Is it rose or musk sent to me to tease

My senses from my true love’s garden wild

These perfumes that both disturb and please?

Before our puny lives all go to hell

Arise, obey the summons of the bell

The caravan will carry her far away

And with her all that fragrance? Who can tell?

I Came Alive

I was once dead

But then I came alive

I once was full of tears

Now laughing, I survive.

Only when Love came to me

And embraced me in its whole

My eye was full of visions

And everlasting my soul.

Now my heart is like a lion’s

And like Venus, I shine bright.

Love said, ‘Take on this madness

Or get out of my sight!’

Love offered me its nectar

Insisting I must be drunk;

I drank in Love’s wide tavern

And was ecstatically sunk.

Surrendering to oblivion

I became an obedient tool

Drowning in Love’s proud splendour

I became rejoicing’s fool.

Love said I was a candle, A

light for the gathered folk.

Unaware of any brightness

I felt was scattered smoke.

Love called me a Sheikh and leader

And said I was the guide who’d pave

The path of love for all others;

I protested I was His slave.

He said, “You already have feathers

And can fly on your sprouted wings

And so, I don’t need to gift you these!”

How could I say I had none of these things?

This New Love as it came to my heart

Said, “I shall descend like rain

In grace and generosity

I’ll relieve you of human pain.”

Old Love whispered a persuasion,

Urging I stay close to her breast.

I promised her I’d obey her wish,

Her presence was where I’d rest.

The fountain of light that is the sun

Casts shadows on earth of the willow

When love’s shaft struck my heart and head,

I swooned and succumbed to the blow.

Love set this heart and soul aglow,

My heart was consumed by its magic.

It cast off its ragged garments

And began to weave a silk fabric.

Love transformed me from a swaggering

Slave, ass-driver and lowly thief

Into a generous, selfless being,

A king, a lord and chief

The sugar of Love brought me sweetness.

I reside in its embrace.

The earth gives thanks for the arching sky

And the light that descends from space.

Beyond the seven layers of heaven

We become the shining stars.

I was Venus and am now the moon

And all heaven’s brightness is ours.

When Yusuf emerged from the waters

Of the well, his beauty shone through;

Dissolve in that well, O Sufi,

Yusuf’s beauty is me and you!

Move silently on this chessboard,

Your powers by Him prescribed;

Destined to be happy and blissful

Once your vanity and ego have died.

Excerpted with permission from Rumi: A New Collection, selected and translated by Farrukh Dhondy, HarperCollins India.