Ecopoetry is the new buzzword. As the world faces biodiversity loss of unprecedented scale with around one million species on the verge of extinction, poetry with a strong ecological content has started to take the centre stage of contemporary poetic discourse. Anthologies of Ecopoems have started appearing.

Some notable ones are Wild Reckoning, edited by John Burnside and Maurice Riordon (2004), The Thunder Mutters: 101 Poems for the Planet, edited by Alice Oswald (2005), Redstart: An Ecological Poetics, edited by Forrest Gander and John Kinsella (2012), and Earth Shattering: Ecopoems, edited by Neil Asteley(2007).

The description of Earth Shattering states: “This is the first anthology to show the full range of ecopoetry, from the wilderness poetry of ancient China to 21st-century native American poetry, with postcolonial and feminist perspectives represented by writers such as Derek Walcott, Ernesto Cardinal, Oodgeroo and Susan Griffin.” But Indian ecopoetry finds no mention here, although Meghaduta and Ritusamhara by Kalidasa are some of the best examples of ecopoetry.

Recently I translated both Meghaduta and Ritusamhara from Sanskrit. Kalidasa’s Ritusamhara describes changing life in six seasons – summer, rains, autumn, frost, winter and spring – by making reference to different flowers, plants, animal, seasons, rain, rainbow, wind, sun, moon, stars, stones, rivers, and mountains among others things, animate and inanimate.

Kalidasa emerges as an ecopoet of very high sensibility and empathy, as he describes the plight of animals in different seasons in Ritusamhara, and how even animals come together to support each other despite their animal instincts. For example, in Summer –

Antelopes unable to bear the sun’s blinding glare

with parched throats and thirsty tongues, jump

towards the distant sky – dark like the fine powered

collyrium, thinking it as a sheet of water in another jungle.

Tormented by the sun’s savage rays

scorched by dust , the Cobra pants

time and again with his hood drooped

as he creeps to rest in a peacock’s shade.

Lion, the lord of beasts, lolls his tongue,

pants loudly, his jaws wide-open, mane

shaking, powerless with intense thirst

he ignores the elephant though nearby.

Unafraid of the lion anymore, elephants

spray cool water from their trunks

to soothe their ears from the blistering sun

suffering from intense thirst

they roam searching for water.

A peacock, breathless, struck with the sun’s piercing

rays like burning flames of sacred fire on the altar,

lets the snake live, which pokes its head

into the discs of his dazzling plumes.

Singed by the scorching sun rays

frogs leap out of the muddy marsh

and sit under the parasol hood

of a deadly cobra – tired and thirsty.

With foaming mouths and rose tongues

wild buffaloes emerge from the hill caverns

frenzied by thirst, their vision blurred,

snouts raised in the air sniffing water.

German philosopher Martin Heidegger thought that the function of poetry is to save the earth from the consequences of an instrumental or technological attitude towards nature. Kalidasa’s poetry exactly does that.

I have not come across any other poet who describes the lives of antelopes, peacocks, boars, lions, elephants, cobras, frogs, buffaloes in such detail and with such empathy. In Ritusamhara, Kalidasa continues to delight us with these vivid descriptions of plants, insects and flowers in the rainy season –

Like jade fragments, the green grass rises

spreading its blades to catch raindrops,

fresh leaf-buds burst from the Kandali plants,

Indragopaka insects make a riot of crimson, green,

purple and gold, the earth is draped in colourful

jewels like an elegant and charming woman.

Roused by the pleasing sound of thundering clouds

a pride of amorous peacocks fill the air

with their joyous screams welcoming the rain,

throwing themselves into the love-play of billing and fondling

and begin to dance spreading out their resplendent feathers.

If rains and clouds are equally important in making even peacocks alive with joy, what of humans then?

Wild elephants, delirious, trumpet endlessly

as if challenging the thundering clouds

their secreting temples resemble a blue

lotus frequented by the honey bees.

The splendour of Indragopaka insects and Kandali plants would be lost without these stanzas of Kalidasa. Poetry shows the splendour, majesty of all these species in their finest glory and touches our conscience exhorting us to do all to protect and preserve them.

In Ritusamhara, Autumn begins with Kasa blossoms, silver moon, white hamsas, blooming lilies, fragrant white jasmine, white is the colour of the season. Now, let’s look around a modern megapolis of today, concrete buildings all around, streets filled with cars, polluted air to breathe and so on. How does one perceive the change in seasons? Kalidasa’s poems show us the path, tell us that we are heading in the wrong direction, we must take look back at Kasa blossoms, silver moon, white hamsas, blooming lilies, fragrant white jasmine and take them along.

The earth wrapped in Kasa blossoms,

nights lit up with silver moon

river currents white with hamsas

and ponds with newly bloomed lilies

forests – a riot of saptachadda trees

bowing gently with the weight of flowers,

gardens fragrant with malati blooms,

white reigns all around, pleasing our eyes.

The sky is deep blue like glossy collyrium

The earth is glowing like dawn tinged

pink by Bandhuka pollen, fields bright

green with blooming Kalama rice,

whose young heart would not throb

with sensuous longing? [Bandhuka: Jungle geranium, Ixora Coccinea]

The breeze caresses gently the blooming flower buds

and tender young leaves on swaying boughs of Kodivara tree

Among the soft whispering of the leaves, the delirious bees

suck trickling honey greedily. Whose heart would not overflow

with joy looking at these lovely trees? [Kodivara: Mountain ebony, Bauhinia, Kachnar]

The Shyamaa creepers’ twigs full of flowers

outrival the grace of women’s jeweled arms

and the malati blossoms entwined

with flowering Asoka vie with the sparkling

teeth of women smiling radiantly.

At sunrise, aroused by sun rays

Pankaja opens up like the glowing

face of a young woman, while

the moon turns pale at dawn

the smile vanishes from the Kumuda petals

like the smile of young hearts

when their lovers are gone far away.

In the season of frosts, Kalidasa underlines the importance of powders, incense, and perfumes obtained from various plants in enhancing women’s beauty, and the role of plants and animals in arousing passion in young hearts.

Young women rub Kalakeya perfumed powder

on their bodies and tattoo their faces

blossoming like lotus with the remains

of the foliage, and perfume their hair

with the incense of Kakaguru as they

get ready to meet their lovers to make love. [Kalakeya: Fragrant turmeric powder

Kakaguru: Resins of Aloe Vera]

The fields covered with ripened paddy

as far as eyes can see, their boundaries

full of herd of does, midlands filled with

sweet cries of graceful demoiselle crane,

ah! what passion they arouse in heart!

In Winter too, women drink flower wine, eat betel rolls, wear colourful silk and fragrant flowers. It seems impossible to love without the flora and fauna surrounding them.

Wives aching for love, their mouth perfumed

with flower-wine, retire to their bedchambers

filled with fragrance of aguru incense, carrying

betel rolls, chaplets and sensuous perfumes. 5 [Aguru: black aloe]

Shining like stars, their voluptuous breasts held

tightly by lovely bodices, gorgeous thighs covered

in colourful silk, fragrant flowers adorning

their hair, women welcome the winter’s arrival.

Spring arrives like a warrior armed with spiky mango blossoms and humming bees. Who but the ecopoet in Kalidasa can imagine spring as warrior armed with fresh blossoms and humming of bees and women’s sensuality enhanced by fresh blooms of Karnika, Ashoka and Navamallika flowers?

The warrior spring comes completely armoured

my love, armed with spiky shafts of mango blossoms

his burnished bowstring made of humming bees

he pierces the hearts of lovers with his flower arrows.

Fresh bloom of Karnikaras on their ears,

a chaplet of Ashoka flowers and full blooms

of Navamallika vines on their curly dark hair,

magnify the sensuality of beautiful women.

Crazy cuckoo drunk on mango nectar,

as drunk with wine, kisses his partner

honey bees too hidden inside lotus petals

hum sweet sounds to their sweethearts.

Spring has brought forth groves of flowering

Palasha trees swinging in the wind, bowed

with loads of flowers resembling raging fire

and the earth resembles a just-married bride

dressed in elegant radiant red attire.

In Redstart, Forrest Gander and John Kinsella ask, “The damage humans have perpetrated on our environment has certainly affected a poet’s means and material. But can poetry be ecological? Can it display or be invested with values that acknowledge the economy of interrelationship between the human and the nonhuman realms?”

Kalidasa’s poems cited above exactly do that, they don’t merely acknowledge the interrelationship between humans and nonhuman realms but go beyond it in underlining the vital role the flora and fauna play in shaping human culture and civilisation and how in their absence we humans would be reduced to nothing but machines.

Forrest Gander further adds – “less interested in ‘nature poetry’ – where nature features as theme –than in poetry that investigates – both thematically and formally – the relationship between nature and culture, language and perception.”

Kalidasa’s genius lies in bringing together ecological with sensual and creating everlasting sensual ecopoetry.