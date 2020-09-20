The 2020 longlist for India’s richest literary prize, the JCB Prize for Literature, was announced on September 1. This year’s jury – chaired by Tejaswini Niranjana, and joined by Aruni Kashyap, Ramu Ramanathan, and Deepika Sorabjee – chose six women writers, four debuts, and two translations to make the cut for the ten-title list. The shortlist will be announced on September 25, and the winner(, on November 7.

Shortly after the announcement, Niranjana and Kashyap spoke to Scroll.in about judging a prize during a pandemic, the Indian publishing landscape, and “separating the wheat from the chaff”. Excerpts from the conversation:

Can you comment on the challenges you faced and the rewards you gained during the process of reading and judging these books?

Aruni Kashyap: I think the biggest challenge for all the jury members – including the literary director, including the people who work for the JCB Literature Foundation – was the pandemic. Due to the lockdown, as jury members, we did not get physical copies of the books which was a huge challenge – especially for me – to read because, anyway due to the pandemic we were spending a lot of time on the screen, meetings, teaching on screen, even grading (for me) on screen. Two of the jury members are working professors in two different universities, so that was a huge challenge, and our screen time increased exponentially, which meant that we could not be as productive as we wanted to.

I usually sit down and finish a book within a few hours because I am a very fast reader and I can remember most of it, but we couldn’t read as much and as quickly as we wanted to, so I think the challenge slowed down the process for me. Reading PDFs, reading from the computer just made it incredibly slow for me. This aside, and coming to the rewarding part, I was absolutely delighted.

Honestly, I love reading books, and I was delighted that I was getting to read such a wide range of books from all over the country in translation as well, as well as from publishers who are not in the “big five”. We had publishers from smaller presses, independent presses, regional presses, and that I think was a big boon in that we got to see what is being published in contemporary India. I think the award has its own niche, because it is only open to Indian citizens, so in some ways we got an idea of home-grown talent, which is something very valuable about the prize.

One more rewarding thing about the longlist was that as a literary scholar and an academic, I was able to read these wonderful books that have given me so much fodder for my research. I know which books to pick and choose. I have graduate students who are working with me on post-colonial literature. I can now recommend to them fresh books that are published in India.

I think it has really helped me grow – to cut a long story short – grow as a scholar, as a reader, for many, many years to come. All these books are going to change conversations for better or worse for Indian literature, and I am going to teach some of these books sooner or later when I can, so I think as a scholar, as teacher, as a writer I have learnt immensely by reading these books.

Tejaswini Niranjana: The main challenge of jury work in any field is to separate the wheat from the chaff – and the JCB Prize posed a similar challenge. We had to read through a great deal of indifferent writing to find those novels that made all the effort and tedium worthwhile. The main reward, then, is to be able to discover these fine books, and then to recommend them to the reading public.

What does the 2020 longlist say about the current state of Indian publishing – and contemporary Indian fiction writing?

Aruni Kashyap: I think there are two important things that we can say by looking closely at the longlist, and that is, translation of literature from Indian languages is here to stay, and it is slowly reclaiming and demanding its long deserved place. But, while reading the entries, I also felt that we need a lot more good translators – in all languages.

I think translation workshops and translation studies courses should be offered in Indian universities, and if public universities are not taking this up, then private universities, private philanthropic enterprises, literary bodies should start training good translators. Otherwise the great literature, the eclectic, very deeply-rooted wonderful literary work available in Indian languages is not going to be available to the rest of the world.

Of course, a lot has happened in the last ten years, and I think the JCB Prize has had a major role to play. These books on the longlist are here because they are great books and they are competing with books originally written in English, which get a lot of feedback and a lot of help during the publication process.

This is not the case, for example, for a book published in Assamese – as that book is coming from a very different publishing field, and an industry which is radically different from the Indian publishing industry. I think this is the biggest thing about the JCB Prize and the 2020 longlist: how translated literature from Indian languages is competing with Indian English writing that is emerging from a far more privileged space.

Another thing that I want to talk about is that if you look closely at the longlist, you will realise that Indian English writers are responding to current realities, which is amazing. As a writer myself I believe that writers should write socially relevant books, I believe that writers have a moral responsibility today, they should take up social responsibilities and coming from a highly militarised, highly fraught, highly racialised placed like Assam, I understand this much more than anybody else and I can arrive at this conclusion that writers should take up social responsibility from a deeply personal space.

My late mother, who was a novelist, was part of the progressive writers’ movement in Assam and she actually wrote stories. She and her colleagues formed the movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and they decided that they would write the kind of fiction that is going to change society for the better, that will contribute to the creation of a more equal society. So her early stories are rebellious and the rebellion continues in her novels as well, and this is the environment in which I grew up.

Later, my mentor, Indira Goswami, who was a professor in Delhi University, too, took the idea of social responsibility more seriously, and decided to become the mediator or interlocutor between ULFA and the government. So, I think writers and social responsibility is a key theme in regional languages especially in under-represented literary traditions.

And it is not just Indira Goswami who did this, many other writers from Assam did that. Coming back to the point, Samit Basu’s book, Megha Majumdar’s book, and Annie Zaidi’s book, and many of the other books, take on totalitarianism, authoritarianism, fundamentalism, religious fanaticism. Tanuj Solanki’s book takes on capitalism; it’s a deep critique of capitalism and in this way, this shows that Indian-English writing has suddenly woken up to the fact that the country has changed and they need to respond to this new reality.

You will see how the writers on this list, especially the three I mentioned, are grappling with this. Megha Majumdar’s book, A Burning, literally talks about a burning issue in the same way, Samit Basu’s Chosen Spirits is a cautionary tale, and Prelude to a Riot by Annie Zaidi is a deep investigation into Indian society.

The other thing that I want to focus on is that the longlist shows the different kinds of experimentation that Indian writers are doing in order to respond to contemporary realities. Samit Basu’s book is set in the future, Annie Zaidi’s book is told in Faulknerian style from multiple perspectives, and so is Megha Majumdar’s book. There is no invention but an experimentation of craft, and definitely a rejection of the linear traditional novel in some of these novels.

All the writers are trying to ask: “How do we tell a story, in 2020, after 2014? How do you tell the stories of a world that has changed so much?” And I think these questions are at the back of their minds, and they are finding answers by, in a sense, rejecting traditional realist modes and by telling these stories from many perspectives, many different subject positions and temporary frameworks.

Tejaswini Niranjana: The 2020 longlist covers an impressive range of fictional genres. These include coming-of-age novels, magical realist and dystopian novels, those dealing with urgent contemporary political and social issues, folklore, and inter-generational sagas. It’s good to know there is so much diversity in Indian fiction writing today, and that Indian publishing can support this diversity of offerings.

You mention “memorability” in the press note for the longlist. What else do you wish for readers of this longlist to take away from these books?

Aruni Kashyap: I want readers to pick up all these books and give them the love and adulation that they deserve, but at the same time, to also think about a couple of other things as they read the books on the longlist. I want readers to pick up more books in translation, to read in their own languages if possible. It’s a matter of practice, please start reading.

I also want readers to pick up books from under-represented communities and literary traditions. I don’t mean regional, but literary traditions. I think the North-East of India has a unique literary tradition, and literature from this region needs to be read and analysed with the parameters that this tradition sets for itself.

Tejaswini Niranjana: All these books represent brilliantly imagined fictional universes, with characters and narratives that will haunt the reader for a long time.

The 2020 longlist