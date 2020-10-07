The Uttar Pradesh government’s allegations of an “international conspiracy” in the brutal Hathras gangrape case have provided great fodder for Indian cartoonists.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged that opponents of his Bharatiya Janata Party are “trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding”, news agency ANI reported.

The gangrape of a Dalit woman by four upper-caste Thakur men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district and her subsequent death sparked off a series of protests across the country, demanding justice for the victim.

“Anti-social and anti-nation elements find it difficult to accept the state’s development as they always wanted a riot-stricken Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said. “So they are hatching conspiracies now.”

The police have filed 19 first information reports in the case. The main FIR invoked 19 charges, including sedition. The police have also claimed that an “international plot” was hatched to incite riots and defame the state government.

Here is how cartoonists see the situation.

sab conspiracy hai pic.twitter.com/Kb69es6Igi — hemant morparia (@hemantmorparia) October 7, 2020

