In a post-election poll for the University of Melbourne’s US election webinar series, we asked the several hundred people in the audience if United States President Donald Trump’s defeat would mean the death of “Trumpism”. A full 92% said “no”.

Now that Democratic challenger Joe Biden has won the election and will become the next president, the logical question for the Republican Party is: what is next?

Will Trump – and Trumpism – remain dominant features of American life after the election, and if so, what does this mean for the Republicans?

If you are conservative, there are at least five reasons to feel concerned about Trump’s legacy – and another five to be optimistic about it.

Five reasons to be pessimistic

Biden has won the presidency with the largest popular vote tally in American history (more than 75 million and counting). His mandate is considerable for this reason. He now gets to establish the country’s political agenda, both domestically and internationally. Republicans will seek to block him at every turn, but as they have now lost the presidency, they have also lost the initiative. Trump’s enduring popularity (no Republican has ever received more votes in a presidential election) means he will continue to set the agenda and tone of conservative politics for at least the next few years. This will no doubt upset conservative critics and “Never Trumpers” like David Brooks, Bret Stephens, Peter Wehner and Jennifer Rubin, as well as activists at the Lincoln Project, who have articulated a revulsion for Trump since he became a presidential contender. For them, he represents a brand of populism antithetical to conservative values like the importance of institutions in public life, reverence for good character and the rule of law. Trump’s ability to galvanise grassroots conservatives around the country means polarisation is set to endure. This will happen at two levels. Polarisation will likely deepen between the two parties, making bipartisan decision-making on Covid-19, China, climate change and the national debt impossible. And the rift between the two wings of the GOP will likely widen, making a return to civility and compromise more nostalgic than real. The party looks set to be a noisy voice of discordant protest – “This election was stolen!” – rather than a key force of conservative renewal. There is already evidence of division within the GOP over whether to support Trump’s claims of electoral fraud, with many choosing to remain silent rather than pick a side. Despite being the party that liberated African Americans from slavery after the Civil War, the Republicans remain too white and too rural today. These twin demographics are in long-term decline, which makes replicating Trump’s electoral success on the national stage a losing game. As long as Trump’s brand of ethnic nationalism and white identity politics endures, Republicans will find it hard to build the governing coalitions necessary for national power. The GOP needs to appeal more to non-whites in the cities and suburbs. Trumpism complicates that task. If the party cannot reach more diverse voters, this creates a climate where conservatism is increasingly depicted by its opponents as illegitimate and politically incorrect. The public discourse will mutate further into a shouting match of the extremes. The reasonableness and common sense so crucial to the conservative disposition will struggle to be heard.

Cuban-American voters turned out in large numbers for Trump. Photo credit: Chandan Khanna / AFP

Five reasons to be cheerful

Timothy J Lynch is an Associate Professor in American Politics at the University of Melbourne.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.