Displayed at the Kerala Museum, this diorama depicts the governor of Venad in 849 CE, Ayyan Adikal Thiruvatikal, presenting the Tarisappalli copper plate to Mar Sapir Iso.

Kollam or Quilon was settled by people from many trading communities engaged in purchase for export of Kerala’s commodities in the 6th and 7th centuries AD. One such community was given the famous Tarisappalli copper plates which gave them valuables and other concessions, including the authority to collect taxes.

