Hesitation

It is possible that this is not

a time of today

but of sometime long before us

and there

where we must reach tomorrow

little children are waiting for us

with bated breath

to see what our epoch

brings for them after all...

With today’s newspaper in one hand

and poems in the other

I hesitate

should I first read to them the news

or the poems...

~ From “I Reached This World a Little Late”.

Some Days in Another Time, Another Place

A visitor for some days

in the open timetable

of another time, another place

He settled like a village

without memory

happened like a flower

beyond history

passed like time

without becoming the past

One day

he stopped the clock and kept hearing

his own heartbeat,

then came out

like some final illation

on a horizon he once saw

in a dream

One day

he saw by the sea

his most zealous wish

billow out like frenetic waves

and scatter in his own depth

One day

he occurred – like a dawn

wandered – like a wind

meandered – like a river

went everywhere

but incognito

streamed into all

but invisible

One day

projected on a gigantic screen

he spread out and saw

his scarcest being

turn abstract

and become a speechless invocation

One day

he lived an epitaph

a fresco

a legend –

Searching his many editions, scripts, manuscripts

in libraries, museums and schools

he reached there

from where it was only a return –

from every known place, every acquired thing –

to a standstill,

unfaltering point... all around which

was just a fidgety expanse

seeking a situation for itself

One day

he kept reading a strange book

that had no loops of language,

the biggest of ideas were tiny

word-sized images

with which children could play...

On the last day

he saw them, unaffected

by the difference between language and language –

life’s saga of itself

that could be written and read

at any time in any land,

that could have been born

and could have died anywhere,

that preceding any prologue

or following any epilogue

could all begin by itself

like purusha

could happen on any earth

like prakriti

could resound in any sky

like love

~ From “Of Another Time, Another Place”.

A Sparrow’s Song

A sparrow grew fond of father

in his last days, it would come

and sit beside him

beholding him for hours;

Father used to say, from its eyes

gazed a mother’s doting soul.

A bird chirrups a song somewhere

far in a cluster of trees, perhaps

sings to its fledglings

some quaint little song

in a tongue of its own

that all the world’s languages echo

in motley ways

I want it to fly and come to me,

sit close to me, sing to me

its own songs first,

then those songs of mine

I may never be able to write now...

Let it wipe my tears with its tender wings,

pick from my plate crumb by crumb

and feed me morsel by morsel,

coddle my anxious brow,

lull me gently to sleep,

and even in my dreams never leave me;

And when it flies off that day,

let it take me along

and fly somewhere far away.

~ From “The Wish of a Leaf”.

Marisha

such a bodiless beauty

that one form couldn’t contain it

she returns again and again

to different bodies

in disparate places, distinct times

sometimes helen sometimes cleopatra

sometimes carmen...

do not chase me, says marisha,

wait for me

i will come to your life on my own

desultory

like the fleeting winds of dawn

momentary

like gleaming dewdrops on flowers

i am a poet’s dream beyond touch;

sages saw me for the first time

in a rigvedic forest,

so soulful so seraphic

that there wasn’t even

any body

at all

~ From “The Myriad Languages of Love”.

A Sky Tired of Eternity

Sometimes the sky appears infinitely

weary of its own

unrelenting infinity...

It wants to shackle itself down

to the snug space of a home,

it wants to be a part

of some familial routine,

wants to be a lover,

a child’s parent,

the sunlight of someone’s patio

Unsettled by a standstill silence, it wants to

sound and resound in words,

its moon and stars want to become

fruits foliage flowers

drops of dew

want to become tears...

Tired of immortality,

the unbroken yawn of the sky

wants to break off all at once

and become the lament

of after some death

~ From “Pass, Something Pass Us By”.

Excerpted with permission from Witnesses of Remembrance: Selected Newer Poems, Kunwar Narain, translated by Apurva Narain, eka.