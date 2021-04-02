With opinion polls predicting a big defeat for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance in Tamil Nadu, the Opposition Dravid Munnetra Kazhagamhas gone on the offense.

With voters set to go to the polls on April 6, the party first put out front page advertisements across newspapers in the state attacking the incumbents by depicting what it claims are the “dreams of the fascists and their slaves”, presumably referencing the ruling alliance partners.

On Friday, after the Income Tax Department raided four places owned by MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party took another tack: Twitter was flooded with DMK candidates sarcastically asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in their constituencies.

Each tweet appeared to be broadly similar: A local DMK candidate urging Modi to campaign in their constituency, as it would help them widen their “winning margin.” The tweets appeared on the same day that Modi campaigned in Tamil Nadu for the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK.

The viral tweets come as the DMK approaches the Election Commission to intervene in the raid and direct the Income Tax Department to refrain from abusing its power.

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruvannamalai. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — E.V. Velu (@evvelu) April 2, 2021

