It was during the first wave that my parents got infected with Covid-19. My father is a bank employee, and he had not taken a single day of leave in months, even during the national lockdown. Bank employees are rarely regarded as Covid warriors but they put a lot in their jobs. My mother, a retired government employee and now a full-time housewife, also got infected.
I was the third person in the house, but fortunately I was not infected. It allowed me do the household chores.
It was a time of great uncertainty and fear. We figured out the basic problems of staying in isolation such as how to get food (from friends and relatives initially and then from a delivery service), where the garbage would go (we just collected it in a big bag), what to do with the dog who is used to going out twice a day (a relative took him to a dog creche).
Since our family was the first to get the disease in our residential society, a middle-class row housing in the National Capital Region, we also experienced extreme reactions. Some neighbours called and offered unconditional help but other people spread rumours and tried to restrict entry to the people who were bringing us essentials.
Fortunately, both of my parents recovered quite quickly. They recently got their second vaccination shots.
This is a photo series I made while taking care of my parents. Conversation through the camera is unique: one does not need to talk very much, or sometimes, to even talk at all.
Being home through the four months of the lockdown was also the longest time I had spent at home after being away for ten years for higher studies. It was an emotional rollercoaster. In the end, it brought us all much closer.
My heart goes to people who are not privileged enough to have enough space for isolation, for the ones who faced a lot of hardships and the ones who have lost their loved ones.
Nipun Prabhakar is a documentary photographer based in Kutch and Delhi. He works on long-term projects dealing with Asia’s most vulnerable communities on intersections of ideas, artefacts, built environments and folklore.
