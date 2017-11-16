At Abbott, our endeavor is to help people unlock their potential with the foundation of good health. By helping people live fully, we help them live not just longer, but better lives. This is embodied in our brand purpose of “LIFE. TO THE FULLEST.” We believe this can be accomplished only through an effective healthcare delivery system- one that is all about creating value for the people by keeping their interest at the core of everything we do.

How do we serve the patients better, giving them access to modern healthcare? How do we help people stay healthier and longer? Addressing these will ensure we have a healthy society and a healthier India, one where each of us can aspire to achieve our full potential.

The answer, we believe lies in collaboration. Partnerships of varying kinds have the power to disrupt traditional thinking, radically change the healthcare landscape and provide access to quality healthcare at scale. A collaborative approach, we believe will ensure ‘healthcare for all’. It is this belief that has helped us put together this unique platform – The Hospital Leadership Summit.

This Summit brings together thought leaders who will touch upon the vexing dimensions and dilemmas that healthcare leaders encounter today, deliberate on how we can create worldclass customer experience in hospitals, and help hospital senior leadership teams consider strategies they must deploy to elevate the stature of healthcare in India and succeed in the future.

Hospital Leadership Summit 2015

Our very first summit explored the changing relationship between patient, caregivers and, hospitals. It emphasised the need to recognize and understand this change in order to equip hospitals to become future ready. With key addresses from

Joseph Michelli

A Florida based internationally sought after speaker, author, and organizational consultant with a focus on the total patient and family experience. He is the author of ‘Prescription for Excellence’ which gives an insight into creating a world class customer experience at the UCLA Health Systems.

Dr. Hilary Thomas

KPMG’s (UK) Chief Medical Advisor and a member of the Global Centre of Excellence in Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Here's a glance at the rich idea exchange that went on at the First Hospital Leadership Summit

Hospital Leadership Summit 2016

Our second chapter looked more closely at the role of leader in helping drive change across the organisation. Additionally, how

- embracing patient centricity

- driving change through technology

- engaging skilled talent

can help elevate healthcare across the country. The keynotes included

Dr. ( Prof.) Robert Pearl

He is the Executive Director & CEO of the Permanente Medical Group and President & CEO of the

Mid Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. According to Modern Healthcare, Dr. Pearl is one of the most powerful physician leaders in the USA.

Larry Hochman

Larry Hochman is a former European Business Speaker of the Year and is one of Europe’s best known and most sought after speakers on change. He is a globally recognised expert on the future trends of customer service, values, people, and culture.

Here's a snapshot of the learnings from our 2016 summit.