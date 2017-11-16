The healthcare sector has some core challenges - keeping up with the digital age, higher consumer expectations, dearth of right talent, growing regulations and accountability. Physician-organisation relations too continue to be a challenge due to strategic conflicts that could result from economy-oriented steps taken. In this scenario, leaders emerge as an essential investment in the hospital set-up, differentiated by some key personality characteristics.

Emotional intelligence, strong ethical values and a desire to make change are just some indicators of leadership potential. A good leader should foster teams that display trust and a spirit of collaboration. In moments of conflict, as is only to be expected among social interactions, a leader’s conflict management skills can ensure healthy and uninterrupted flow of work. The commitment to professional achievement, though, should be accompanied by the intention of personal improvement. Leadership at all stages should be accompanied by self-evaluation.

These values and skills determine a physician’s decisions, which impact various facets of patient care and functioning of the organisation. Healthcare organisations must invest in physician leadership education to help physicians balance clinical and managerial responsibilities. This can be achieved by providing knowledge of in-depth knowledge of healthcare finance and payment methodologies, leading population health strategies, quality management and technology. Read more about how to foster a culture of leadership in healthcare in a Abbott’s publication here.