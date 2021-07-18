Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI live: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav to make their ODI debuts
The series will feature India’s second XI with a focus on picking specific players for the T20 World Cup later in the year.
Live updates
After 8 overs, Sri Lanka are 39/0: The hosts didn’t get a boundary for 36 balls but Fernando breaks that streak with a stunning shot. Chahar drifts onto the pads and the right-hander flicks it all the way for a six.
After 7 overs, Sri Lanka are 32/0: Slightly wide from Bhuvneshwar and Fernando punches it past point for three. Bhanuka, meanwhile, is taking his time to get going. He’s on 4 off 16.
After 6 overs, Sri Lanka are 26/0: First maiden over of the innings and it comes from Chahar. The left-handed Bhanuka plays and misses one but does well to defend the other balls.
After 5 overs, Sri Lanka are 26/0: Better from Bhuvneshwar too. He’s getting swing but no assistance from the pitch. The batsmen have ample time to adjust and get their bat forward.
After 4 overs, Sri Lanka are 23/0: Better from Chahar, keeps things tight and concedes just three runs in his second over. The pitch looks slow with minimal bounce.
After 3 overs, Sri Lanka are 20/0: Bhuvneshwar continues to get swing both ways but the openers are picking runs on both sides of the pitch. A bit erratic from the Indian new ball bowlers so far.
After 2 overs, Sri Lanka are 14/0: Consecutive fours for Fernando! Deepak Chahar strays in line and the right-hander plays two elegant shots either side of the pitch. Good over for the hosts, 10 runs from it.
After 1 over, Sri Lanka are 4/0: Swing both ways for Bhuvneshwar first up but no harm done. Fernando gets the innings going with a punch past extra cover for two.
3.01 pm: We’re ready for play in Colombo. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball, Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka are at the crease. Here we go!
Squads:
Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
2.41 pm: At the toss, Dhawan said, “We were also looking to bat first as dew factor will come into play. Shaw will open along with me. Kishan and Suryakumar will make their debuts. Kuldeep and Chahal are the two spinners playing for us.”
2.37 pm: At the toss, SL skipper Shanaka said, “We are going to bat first. History suggests batting first is ideal here. We have a debutant, it’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa.”
2.35 pm: Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bat first.
2.27 pm: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been handed their caps and are all set to make their ODI debuts.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and India. The series will feature India’s second XI with a focus on picking specific players for the T20 World Cup later in the year.
India’s temporary white-ball captain Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday said that his team management would certainly check out if skipper Virat Kohli or coach Ravi Shastri has any specific player in mind going into the big-ticket ICC T20 World Cup.
Dhawan will lead a young squad with six uncapped players in a six-match series limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is the last opportunity to check out a few players for the available slots for the marquee event in the UAE, starting October 17.
“I haven’t had any specific discussion with Virat or Ravi bhai. But I am sure they must have had some sort of discussion with Rahul bhai and selectors and I am sure we would be conveyed that message,” Dhawan told reporters ahead of the first ODI on Sunday.
“Whoever is playing this series, is looking at T20 World Cup. Of course, if selectors, Ravi bhai or Virat have some players in mind, we can mutually agree and play that player as this is a good platform. If you want to see someone before World T20, this is the only series you have,” the veteran opener said.