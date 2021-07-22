The Indian team in England was dealt another injury blow on Thursday when spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the five-Test series beginning August 4, reported PTI.

Should it be confirmed, Washington will be the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be ruled out of the series from the touring contingent. The report added the injury to his finger was due to a blow he took while facing pacer Mohammed Siraj and will fly back home along with Avesh.

While Washington or Avesh were not first team regulars, they were part of the extended squad. The Tamil Nadu all rounder with his superior batting abilities could have been in the mix during some point of the series, as he was in Australia.

For the ongoing three-day warm-up match, Avesh and Washington played for opposition because of a shortage of players in their camp.

According to PTI, replacements will soon be named for the injured duo.

There is no official confirmation yet from BCCI on Sundar’s situation and he was seen fielding with a bandage on on the third and final day in Durham for County XI.

There has also been no official communication regarding Gill’s injury. On Wednesday, the BCCI had said Avesh was under observation and he wouldn’t be taking part in this warm-up match.