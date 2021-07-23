Sri Lanka vs India, third ODI live: Dhawan elects to bat first, visitors bring in five debutants
Follow live coverage of the third One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Live updates
IND 11/0 after 1 over: Chameera errs in line down leg and India get four byes. Shaw then dabs the ball through the keeper and slip fielder for four. Good start for India.
3.00 pm: India are batting first today after chasing in the first two games. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle. Here we go!
Playing XIs
India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.
2.30 pm: TOSS – Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and India will bat first!
“We have six changes and five debuts today. Navdeep Saini is in. We’re all excited for the game and want to finish the series on a high.”
2.27 pm: Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya are set to make their ODI debuts today!
2.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
India coach Rahul Dravid will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination in his bid to ensure a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the third and final one-dayer in Colombo on Friday.
While Shikhar Dhawan-led India won the first game by seven wickets, Deepak Chahar pulled a heist in the second one with his match-winning unbeaten 69 as the visitors won by three wickets.