Newly-named sports minister Anurag Thakur was shown on half the screen during India’s march at the Parade of Nations during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Watching the ceremony in Tokyo from New Delhi, Thakur was seen sitting with sportspersons, including Olympic bronze medallists Karnam Malleswari. This clip was shown by India’s host broadcasters along with the Indian athletes, splitting the screen in two.

Only a handful of Indian athletes took part in the opening ceremony, with MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh carrying the Indian flag. But their entrance was clouded by the minister’s presence on screen.

It didn’t go down very well on social media with many criticising the focus being taken away from the athletes.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Thakur being shown on screen with the Indian athletes.

Imagine preparing for years and qualifying for the Olympics, telling your family members to spot you when you march with your country's flag proudly but a politician covers half the screen and you are hardly seen.



Anurag Thakur should be ashamed of himself.#Olympics — Roshan Rai (@ItsRoshanRai) July 23, 2021

Anyone else who enjoyed watching that tiny split screen of India’s contingent at the Olympics opening ceremony? How nice that we got to see the new Sports Minister in full glory though. That is what was truly important. Well done @SonySportsIndia #Olympics — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) July 23, 2021

There isn't ONE reason I can think of to have that split screen during the few seconds you get to show the country's athletes during an Olympic Opening Ceremony @SonyLIV

The athletes deserve better. — Aman Shah (@aman812) July 23, 2021

Honestly though. Are you surprised with what you saw?



If you know, you know ;)#OpeningCeremony #Tokyo2020 — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) July 23, 2021

Officials should only be there to help and support the athelete, Not take all the limelight themselves. Split-screen of Anurag Thakur and Indian athletes at the Olympics is not done, We are far better than this Sony. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) July 23, 2021

Show the bloody Indian participants. Don't show Anurag Thakur. Infuriating. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 23, 2021

Just be happy Anurag Thakur wasn't carrying the flag at the march-past. #OpeningCeremony — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) July 23, 2021

Could you guys enjoy our 19 athletes marching along at the #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony??

Anurag Thakur waving the flag had to occupy half the frame no? @SonySportsIndia — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) July 23, 2021

As the Indian athletes walk in at #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony, Sony split the screen with Anurag Thakur occupying half of it. This explains why we are very far away from being called a proper sporting nation — Sidney Kiran (@Gunnersyd) July 23, 2021

What a terrible disappointment @SonyLIV



We could see contingent of every country except India because you showed Anurag Thakur cheering rather than the contingent marching. Even Mary Kom wasn’t clearly visible. @Tokyo2020hi please post the video separately. — Sambit Nayak (@sambitnk) July 23, 2021

So uncool that one waits for the Indian contingent to come out and then when our Olympians have their few seconds In front of us all, ⁦@SonyLIV⁩ decides to show us a close up of the I&B minister instead. Even our sports channels have gone all North Korean or what pic.twitter.com/6ZXP4In3TP — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) July 23, 2021

This was so irritating and annoying. Focus isn’t even on athletes here. What was the need of showing Anurag Thakur here, and reducing screen size of Indian athletes!



This is what is wrong with India! Not done 👎 #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/kOcRq63WRw — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) July 23, 2021

So @SonySportsIndia split the screen into two equal parts - one showing Mary Kom & Amanpreet lead the Indian contingent and one for ANURAG THAKUR SHOUTING INDIA INDIA.



I don't blame Sony but what a farce. 🤦‍♂️#Tokyo2020 — Aryan Goel (@onegoel) July 23, 2021