Newly-named sports minister Anurag Thakur was shown on half the screen during India’s march at the Parade of Nations during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday.
Watching the ceremony in Tokyo from New Delhi, Thakur was seen sitting with sportspersons, including Olympic bronze medallists Karnam Malleswari. This clip was shown by India’s host broadcasters along with the Indian athletes, splitting the screen in two.
Tokyo 2020, July 23 live: The ‘United by Emotion’ opening ceremony begins
Only a handful of Indian athletes took part in the opening ceremony, with MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh carrying the Indian flag. But their entrance was clouded by the minister’s presence on screen.
It didn’t go down very well on social media with many criticising the focus being taken away from the athletes.
Watch: Mary Kom, Manpreet lead Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Thakur being shown on screen with the Indian athletes.
