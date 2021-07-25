Indian contingent enter day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with participants across disciplines with a special focus on badminton, table tennis and skeet shooters.

Tokyo 2020, day 2 as it happened: Sindhu, Batra, Mary Kom win; Australia crush India in men’s hockey



On day one of qualification, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa missed two targets out of 75, to be placed 11th on countback in men’s skeet and with a top-six finals spot well in sight at the end of day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shooting competition.

Competing at the Asaka Shooting range on Sunday, Angad had scores of 25, 24, 24 in the first three series and will come back on Monday to shoot the final two series in qualifying. Compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 71 to be in placed 25th out of the 30 shooters in fray. Men’s skeet is the only event with Indian interest in Shooting on Monday and the finals are scheduled for 12.20 PM IST.

Archery men’s team event comes to a conclusion on Monday and the Indian team start with a match against Kazakhstan, but face Korea next up should they proceed to the quarter-finals.

History will be made on Monday when Bhavani Devi takes part in the fencing event, the first Indian to take part in one of the oldest Olympic Games events.

In badminton, after stunning the third seeds from Chinese Taipei in their opening match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will face the top seeds from Indonesia in men’s doubles group stage. Marcus Fenaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo will provide the Indians their sternest challenge but it should be a cracking match.

In table tennis, Manika Batra will be in action in the third round after a thrilling win on Sunday. Sharath Kamal and Sutirtha Mukherjee are in second-round action earlier.

India at Tokyo 2020: July 26 Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal event? Location Fencing 5:30 Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 CA Bhavani Devi vs TUN Nadia Makuhari Messe Hall B Yellow Piste 7:40 Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32 TBD vs FRA Makuhari Messe Hall B Yellow Piste

10:00-17:00 Women's Sabre Individual further rounds TBD YES Makuhari Messe Archery 6:00 Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations IND vs KAZ Yumenoshima Final Field 10.15 Men's Team QF TBD vs KOR Yumenoshima Final Field 11.45-13.10 Men's Team SF, medal rounds TBD YES Yumenoshima Final Field Shooting 6:30 Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 2I Mairaj Ahmad Khan & Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Ranges 12.20 Skeet Men's Final TBD YES Asaka Shooting Range - Shotgun Ranges Sailing 8:35 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 02 Vishnu Saravanan Enoshima TBD Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 03 Vishnu Saravanan Enoshima 11:05 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 03 Nethra Kumanan Enoshima TBD Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 04 Nethra Kumanan Enoshima Table Tennis 6:30 Men's Singles Round 2 Sharath Kamal vs POR Tiago Apolonia Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1 8:30 Women's Singles Round 2 Sutirtha Mukherjee vs POR Yu Fu Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 4 13:00 Women's Singles Round 3 Manika Batra vs AUT Sofia Polcanova Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1 Badminton 9:10 approx Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A Satwik-Chirag vs INA Gideon-Sukamuljo Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1 Boxing 15:06 Men's Middle (69-75kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 Ashish Kumar vs CHN Erbieke Kokugikan Arena Swimming 15:50 Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2 Sajan Prakash Tokyo Aquatics Centre Hockey 17:45 Women's Pool A GER vs IND Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch Tennis 3rd on Court 1

(Matches start at 7.30 am) Men's Singles Second Round Sumit Nagal vs ROC Daniil Medvedev Ariake Tennis Park Court 1