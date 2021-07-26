After the celebratory high of Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal on the official first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it’s been a testing period for the Indian contingent and the fans alike.

On Tuesday, there are a couple of mixed events where the Indian shooters are in contention for medals. They are yet to open their account in Tokyo, and as it was in Rio, there is pressure.

Also in action nice and early are the men’s hockey team who would be keen to put their 7-1 defeat against Australia behind them.

In badminton, it is a massive match for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles as they take on Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in a must-win encounter. Lovolina Borgohain begins her boxing campaign with the pugilists also under pressure with a series of early defeats. The last standing paddler, Achanta Sharath Kamal faces a tough test against reigning Olympic champion Ma Long.

Indian sailors are scheduled to compete in all of their three events.

Here’s a quick look at India’s schedule for day four of action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

India schedule on July 27 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athletes Medal event? Location Shooting 5:30 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary



Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 6.15 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 TBD Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 7.30 onwards 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal matches Bronze followed by Gold YES Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 9:45 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar



Divyansh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 10.30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 TBD Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 11.45 onwards 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal matches Bronze followed by Gold YES Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range Hockey 6:30 Men's Pool A India vs Spain Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch Sailing 8:35 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 05 Nethra Kumanan Fujisawa 8:45 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 04 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa Followed by Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 06 Nethra Kumanan Fujisawa Followed by Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 05 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa Followed by Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 06 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa 11:20 Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 01 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Enoshima Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 02 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Enoshima Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 03 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Enoshima Badminton 8:30 approx Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A Satwik-Chirag vs GBR Lane/Vendy Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3 Table tennis 8:30 Men's Singles Round 3 Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1 Boxing 10:57 Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz Kokugikan Arena