India at Tokyo 2020, day 3 live updates: Men’s archery team, Manika Batra, Satwik-Chirag in action
Updates through Monday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Follow Scroll.in’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage here.
Features:
Tokyo 2020, shooting: Explaining the unfortunate pistol issue that India’s Manu Bhaker faced
Key events of the day for India:
- Skeet shooters, men’s archery team in possible medal contention
- Exciting contest in men’s doubles badminton
- Bhavani Devi set for historic debut
- Women’s hockey team look to bounce back
Live updates
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: It is a sport that is supposedly as fast to watch as it is to compete! But, ironically, we are delayed and are set for a slow start. The electrical wirings are checked and we are set.
Fencing, women’s sabre individual, table of 64: Bhavani Devi is competing in the women’s individual sabre. Her official FIE rank is 42 and she is seeded 29 at the Games out of 36 competitors in her category. TUN Ben Azizi Nadia (ranked 384) is her opponent in this early round.
Women's sabre individual - IND
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|5:30
|Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64
|CA Bhavani Devi vs TUN Ben Azizi Nadia (ranked 384)
|7:40
|Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32
|TBD vs FRA Brunet (ranked 4)
Fencing, women’s sabre individual: If you are not in the mood for reading words about the event, how about two short videos?
05.20 am: India’s day at the #Olympics begins with a slice of history. In a sport that has been around in every edition of the modern Games, an 🇮🇳 athlete will compete for the first time. It’s Bhavani Devi in the sabre event.
Tokyo 2020: Ahead of Bhavani Devi’s debut, a primer to fencing – one of Olympics’ oldest events
05.15 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of Monday’s action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It’s a Monday that doesn’t especially scream out “medal!” from India’s point of view... and especially after a deflating Sunday. There were heartbreaks, close calls, and disappointments through the day for Indians. There were some good moments too with wins for PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Manika Batra as well as an impressive outing the rowers.
Monday witnesses more Indians in action of course and there are some potentially exciting moments in store, even if there are no medal favourites in play.