India at Tokyo 2020, day 4 live: Men’s hockey team vs Spain, Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary miss out
Updates through Tuesday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Live updates
Men’s hockey, pool A India 2-0 Spain, Q3 underway.
A note from Zenia D’Cunha:
The 10m pistol mixed team event was one of the best medal chances on track record and topping the first qualification only added to the hope. But Bhaker’s 92, 94 in the second (Chaudhary - 96, 98) shows that somewhere it’s still about nerves. There was a difference of 4 points from top 4 and 6 points from No 1. A top 2 finish would assure a medal. It’s a considerable margin in shooting.
So what went wrong?
In terms of technical preparation and exposure, there’s not much to excuse as Indian shooters had both. Yes, the pandemic wipeout derailed some momentum but Bhaker-Chaudhary did well in 2021 too. They are only 19 of course, so the Olympics debut pressure could not have been an easy experience. Chaudhary did well in his individual event, topping qualification but stumbled in the final. This time, Bhaker stuttered at the last hurdle.
Like after Rio, the focus has to be mental strength, can’t simulate Olympics pressure but have to find a way to ensure players don’t get overawed. Still, with such young shooters and a good system, there’s still future hope.
Now for the other events left... rifle mixed team, sports pistol (Manu in action), 50m rifle 3-positions.
Men’s hockey, pool A India 2-0 Spain END OF HALF: India have avoided drama today. They have kept things simple and done what is needed. Very professional performance so far. “India will have to focus but in a game of hockey leads can go away quickly,” says former India captain Viren Rasquinha on Sony broadcast.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Some more reactions before we move on... (or we try to)
Zenia D’Cunha: In terms of technical preparation & exposure, not much excuse; Indian shooters had both. Yes, 2020 wipeout derailed momentum but Bhaker-Chaudhary did well in ‘21 too. Like after Rio (sigh) focus has to be mental strength, can’t simulate Olympics pressure but have to find a way.
Ashish Magotra: In hockey... India have been solid against Spain. While we were all focussed on the shooting, they moved 2-0 ahead in Q1. Nothing spectacular but they are moving with more freedom today (than they did against Australia). You can just see that they are not feeling the pressure as much today.
Zenia D’Cunha: That’s it for India in 10m pistol mixed team, one of the best medal chances on track record After topping Q1 Bhaker - 92, 94 Chaudhary - 96, 98. Difference of 4 points from top 4, 7 from No 1. Still about nerves then, but with such young shooters, there’s still future hope
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Just some thoughts: This hurts. More than anything, not medalling in this particular event should hurt. And it was all set up well too today after a good stage 1. Most of all I am just worried for the kind of reaction toward Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker. Won’t quite give the age excuse because we’ve seen at these Games already that age is nothing. But it does mean they have time on their hands. Let’s hope for Indian sport that they come back stronger.
Men’s hockey, India 2-0 Spain end of Q1, GOALLLLL INDIA! India are immediately on the charge after that opening goal and force penalty corners. One eventually results in a penalty stroke and Rupinder makes no mistake
Men’s hockey, India 1-0 Spain in Q1, GOOALLLL INDIA! Some joy from the hockey field. Simranjeet gets the goal to put India ahead towards the end of Q1.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: It’s over. Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker miss out on medal after disappointing stage 2. A 96-92 in their first series was just too much to recover from. Arguably the biggest miss of the Games for India so far. No medal in 10m air pistol mixed, an event with two really good pairs.
Men’s hockey, India vs Spain: Q1 almost done, a PC for Spain with a little over 3 mins left.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Saurabh finishes with a 98 but it is all but over after their first 10 shots. Manu has shot a 8 in her 18th shot.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Better start to second series from both. Top 4 is the best hope now, still not impossible. But 4 points to make up on Ukraine with 4 shots each left.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Manu Bhaker has shot a 92 and that is going to be incredibly tough to bounce back from. 96 from Saurabh is not great either, given the circumstances. Can they somehow sneak into top 4?
Saurabh Chaudhary, series scores: 96
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 92
Men’s hockey, India vs Spain: PUSHBACK. National anthems done and we are underway. Stay tuned.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: yeah, not looking good folks. Looks like top 4 is already pretty much out of the grasps. An 8 from Manu, 4 9s so far from Saurabh....
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Four 9s in their first six shots. Pressure already on the Indians! There is not much time to catch up here.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: The shooters are set for stage 2! 40 INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT SHOTS coming up for the Indians.
Men's hockey coming up
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|6:30
|Men's Pool A
|India vs Spain
|Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch
Zenia D’Cunha: To recap, Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary through to the second qualification stage while Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma are out. India, ROC, China, Ukraine, Serbia, Australia, China, Iran form the Top 8. Both Koreans are out. Jongoh having a forgettable Olympics, this sport is not kind to even legends.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: 20 shots by each team member (total 40 shots) to be fired in 20 minutes. Top four go to medal matches. (Top two, in fact, would assure a medal). It is an incredibly tough field now too!
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Heads up! Team scores from Qualification part 1 are not carried forwards to part 2. All teams start from zero.
Stage 2 coming up
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|6.15
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2
|Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Manu Bhaker-Sauarbh Chaudhary top stage 1 and move to stage 2. The second Indian pair finish 17th, eliminated. Saurabh set the pace, Manu was steady (but she would have to pick up a bit in Stage 2 as shooters start from 0 and top 4 becomes incredibly competitive).
Saurabh Chaudhary, series scores: 98, 100, 98
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 97, 94, 95
Abhishek Verma, series scores: 92, 94, 97
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: 95, 95, 91
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: All but through to the next stage, the first Indian pair don’t have much to worry about here. A 94 for Manu, but if ever there was a time for a 94 it is when you partner has shot a 100. The second pair is all but eliminated.
Saurabh Chaudhary, series scores: 98, 100
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 97, 94
Abhishek Verma, series scores: 92, 94
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: 95, 95
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: It’s the nature of the beast a 7 and 8 from Abhishek in his first 15 shots, a 95 from YSD in her first series and the second Indian pair are already going to struggle with making the cut for second stage. Only 8 pairs out of 20 progress to stage 2.
Saurabh Chaudhary, series scores: 98
Manu Bhaker, series scores: 97
Abhishek Verma, series scores: 92
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, series scores: 95
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Saurabh is setting the pace with the speed as well as accuracy early on! 98 from his first series and has started the second series with 3 10s too. Manu still shooting the first series, but shooting well.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Great start in the first series for Manu-Saurabh. Abhishek however has shot a 7 in his first series and that is going to be tough to recover from.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: We are underway folks! (Reminder shooting qualification is not broadcast, so we will have to make do with live scores).
So how does the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification work?
- Teams in pairs. A total of 40 shooters (20 pairs) on the official start list.
- Two pairs from India. Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker & Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal.
- Stage 1: three series of 10-shots by each team member
- Stage 2: top eight pairs of 1st round to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member
- Teams 3 vs 4 for Bronze medal match, Teams 1 vs 2 for Gold medal match
05.10 am: Hello all and welcome to our daily coverage of India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It’s day four. It is a very top heavy schedule for India on Tuesday, packed with events in the morning. hooters have to recover from their individual events. Men’s hockey team has to bounce back from a damaging 1-7 defeat. Just a couple of narratives to set the tone.
It’s a massive morning. We will leave it at that for now.
India at Tokyo 2020: Day 4 complete schedule
The mixed team shooting events (making their Olympics debut) are upon us and we start off with qualifications. First up, the pistol.
10M Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Medal event?
|Location
|5:30
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
| Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary
Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|6.15
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2
|TBD
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|7.30 onwards
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal matches
|Bronze followed by Gold
|YES
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range