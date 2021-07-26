Here’s a quick look at India’s schedule for day four of action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
India schedule on July 27 (all times in IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Medal event?
|Location
|Shooting
|5:30
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
| Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary
Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|6.15
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2
|TBD
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|7.30 onwards
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal matches
|Bronze followed by Gold
|YES
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|9:45
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
| Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar
Divyansh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|10.30
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 2
|TBD
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|11.45 onwards
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal matches
|Bronze followed by Gold
|YES
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|Hockey
|6:30
|Men's Pool A
|India vs Spain
|Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch
|Sailing
|8:35
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 05
|Nethra Kumanan
|Fujisawa
|8:45
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 04
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Fujisawa
|Followed by
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 06
|Nethra Kumanan
|Fujisawa
|Followed by
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 05
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Fujisawa
|Followed by
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 06
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Fujisawa
|11:20
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 01
|KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar
|Enoshima
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 02
|KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar
|Enoshima
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 03
|KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar
|Enoshima
|Badminton
|8:30 approx
|Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A
|Satwik-Chirag vs GBR Lane/Vendy
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3
|Table tennis
|8:30
|Men's Singles Round 3
|Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1
|Boxing
|10:57
|Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz
|Kokugikan Arena
