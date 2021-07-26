Here’s a quick look at India’s schedule for day four of action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020, shooting: Here’s what you need to know about highly anticipated mixed team events

Tokyo 2020, day 3 as it happened: Rani Rampal & Co go down fighting on another tough day for India

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.

India schedule on July 27 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athletes Medal event? Location Shooting 5:30 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary



Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 6.15 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 TBD Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 7.30 onwards 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal matches Bronze followed by Gold YES Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 9:45 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar



Divyansh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 10.30 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 2 TBD Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 11.45 onwards 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal matches Bronze followed by Gold YES Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range Hockey 6:30 Men's Pool A India vs Spain Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch Sailing 8:35 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 05 Nethra Kumanan Fujisawa 8:45 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 04 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa Followed by Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 06 Nethra Kumanan Fujisawa Followed by Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 05 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa Followed by Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 06 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa 11:20 Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 01 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Enoshima Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 02 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Enoshima Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 03 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Enoshima Badminton 8:30 approx Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A Satwik-Chirag vs GBR Lane/Vendy Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3 Table tennis 8:30 Men's Singles Round 3 Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1 Boxing 10:57 Women's Welter (64-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz Kokugikan Arena