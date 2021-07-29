Indian archer Atanu Das hit the bull’s eye in an one-arrow shoot-off to knock out third-seeded Korean and former Olympic champion Oh Jin Hyek and storm into the pre-quarter finals at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday.

It was one of the greatest wins for the 29-year-old India No 1 Das, who had not had a good outing in the the ranking round and was seeded 35th. Das showed amazing resilience as he bounced back from from losing the first set to tie the next two, force a decider and then edge out the Korean great by shooting a perfect 10 on the final arrow.

Oh had won the individual gold medal in London 2012 and was a member of the gold medal winning team at the ongoing Tokyo Games. He was also part of the bronze-wining team at 2012 Olympics.

Earlier in the day, Das saw off a tough challenge from Chinese Taipei’s Deng Yu-Cheng earlier in the day.

Both the players won two sets each following some intense shooting to be tied 4-4 and in the decider too they were going neck-and-neck till 19-all.

But the archer from Taipei misfired with a a 7 as Das, who had slipped behind rookie Jadhav in the ranking round on Friday, held his nerve to seal a 6-4 win after drilling in a 9 in the yellow-ring.

Das and world No 1 Deepika Kumari are the two Indians left in the fray. Deepika has also made the round of 16 on Wednesday.