India at Tokyo 2020 Olympics day 7 live updates: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, shooters headline events
Updates through Friday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
India at Tokyo 2020: Day 7 complete schedule
Key updates of the day for India:
- Archery: Deepika Kumari wins her round of 16 match in a shootoff. To face Korea’s An San at 1130 am.
- Athletics: Avinash Sable misses out on final of Steeplechase but clocks a new National Record.
- Shooting: Rahi Sarnobat virtually out of contention for the final in women’s 25m pistol.
Live updates
STAT ALERT: For the second consecutive Olympics Games, the pistol campaign is over without a medal for India. Vijay Kumar, in London 2012 rapid fire, is still the only pistol shooter to win a medal.
Women’s 25m pistol qualification: BOTH INDIANS MISS OUT ON THE FINAL. The shooting disappointments continue for Indian athletes and fans alike. Manu was placed decently yesterday but a couple of 8s in the rapid round prove costly. One relay left but there are already 8 above her.
Indians in women's 25m pistol
|Series 1
|Series 2
|Series 3
|Total
|Manu Bhaker
|Precision
|97
|97
|98
|292
|Rapid
|96
|97
|97
|290
|Rahi Sarnobat
|Precision
|97
|97
|93
|287
|Rapid
|96
|94
|96
|286
Women’s 25m pistol, qualification, rapid stage: Manu Bhaker has started the third series with 49.
Women’s 25m pistol, qualification, rapid stage: Reminder that is an event where shooters go in relays. THis is the third Relay and there is one more to come to Bhaker will not quite know either way if she makes it to the final immediately.
Women’s 25m pistol, qualification, rapid stage: Manu Bhaker started the 2nd round of fire with 7 straight 10s and but then drops three 9s! THIS IS SO CLOSE.
Shooting time! Manu Bhaker has begun her rapid round and hits 96/100 in her first series.
Archery, women’s individual quarterfinal IND vs KOR: Top seed vs World No 1. An San has had three PERFECT sets in the individual rounds already, and dropped 2 of those in the round of 16. She is looking near unbeatable but will the pressure of facing the world No 1 in Deepika factor in? Match is at 11.30 am:
Ashish Magotra: How unlucky is Sable?!!! He is the fastest finisher to not qualify for the final. Three guys slower than him will be in the final. The third heat was a slow one. Bah!
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: WOW. An incredibly high quality match of archery!! An San drops two sets but only because Hayakawa Ren had two superb sets herself. The Korean top seed casually dropped not one but two PERFECT sets of 10-10-10.
Badminton: Nozomi Okuhara is out! An epic win for He Bingjao in the quarterfinals. Caught some epic rallies in the third game. Women’s singles has started off in predictably exciting fashion.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: An San responds to losing Set 1 with 10-10-10! And two more 10s in Set 3! She has stormed back to take a 4-2 lead. An San is looking on fire.
Badminton: I could not have been more wrong in thinking Okuhara had the easiest of quarterfinals. He Bingjao was trailing by a few points early in the decider but is now leading 18-13!
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: We turn our focus to the archery final field. An San vs Hayakawa Ren to decide Deepika Kumari’s opponent.
Badminton: An interesting start already to what promises to be a great of women’s singles badminton. He Bingjao has taken Nozomi Okuhara to the decider in the quarterfinal. 21-13, 13-21. And in the decider it is 12-12!! THRILLER UNFOLDING.
Zenia D’Cunha: Avinash Sable bettered his personal best and rewrote the national record yet again in men’s 3000m steeplechase in the Heat 2z at Tokyo Olympics. Although he finished 7th with a time of 8:18.12, it was a ahead of the national record of 8:20.20. He had clocked his PB at 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships earlier this year in Patiala.
Athletics, men’s 3000m steeplechase: A spot in the final is going to be elusive but it is yet another new National Record for Avinash Sable, no stranger to rewriting his own mark. He clocks 8:18.12.
Athletics, men’s steeplechase: A new national record for Sable!
Archery: Deepika Kumari will next take on the winner of the match between Korea’s San An (top seed) and Japan’s Ren Hayakawa.
Athletics, men’s steeplechase 3000m: Sable starts with a personal best and season best of 8:20.20. He started this heat well as the frontrunner but has slipped down as we near the finish line.
Athletics, men’s steeplechase 3000m: Qualification Rules: First 3 in each heat (Q) and the next 6 fastest (q) advance to the Final. Sable is in Heat 2. The first Heat went like this.
Athletics: Sable is off. He had qualified for the Olympics shattering his own national record twice in three days, finishing 13th in the final race of the World Championships in Doha in 2019.
Athletics: India’s track and field campaign is set to begin, with Avinash Sable competing in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase heats, the second race. He was one of the first Indian athletes to qualify for the Games.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: The 9th seed and world No 1 Deepika Kumari had a late wobble despite leading for the most part. The shootoff is anyone’s arrow! The Indian responded in time though, nailing a 10 after Perova hit a 7. Superb recovery after that horror 5th set.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: SHOOTOFF
Shootoff arrow: DEEPIKA KUMARI HITS A 10!!! Phew.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: SHOOTOFF
Shootoff arrow: Perova hits a 7!!!
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: SHOOTOFF
Perova shoots first on target 2... NERVES.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 5-5 ROC (SHOOTOFF!)
Set 5: OH DEAR! Perova with a 9, Deepika has a long hold and it is a 7! PRESSURE ON THE INDIAN. 160 bpm her heart rate. That 7 really really hurt her and she has lost the set before the final arrow. The Russian has taken the 5th set 28-25 and WE HAVE A SHOOTOFF.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 5-3 ROC
Set 5: Perova to start again... she needs to win this set, the Indian needs to not lose!
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 5-3 ROC
Set 4: Both archers start with 9, follow that up with 8. Perova has a 9 and that leaves the Indian with a chance to win with 10, but it is a 9! TIED SET. A chance to win the match with one arrow... hope she doesn’t regret eh? 26-26.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 4-2 ROC
Set 4: Perova to start... a must win for her.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 4-2 ROC
Set 3: Deepika needs to start well here... and she follows Perova’s 9 with a 10! Four 9s from the archers after that and that is enough to give the set to the Indian 28-27!
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 2-2 ROC
Set 3: Perova to start still.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 2-2 ROC
Set 2: Perova will go again as she is trailing. She goes 9-8... and finishes with a 10! Deepika had a chance to wrap it up with a 9 after 9-9 but she goes to the left... 7! Ouch. One set each now,
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND 2-0 ROC
Set 1: Shabhassh, says the Indian coach! Both archers start with a 9, but the Indian’s second arrow is a perfect one. Perova under pressure, land a 7. Easy enough for Deepika to wrap it up, 28-25
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: IND vs ROC
Set 1: Perova to start
Archery: Overcast it would seem in the Yumenoshima Final Field. Deepika Kumari is about to start in her round of 16 against 8th seed Ksenia Perova of ROC.
Men’s golf action continues today... Udayan Mane in action early. Score updates coming up later.
Deepika Kumari: What's in store in archery
|Start time IST
|Rounds
|6:00
|Women's Individual round of 16
|Deepika Kumari vs ROC Ksenia Perova
|11.30
|Women's Individual QF
|If Deepika wins R16
|12.15
|Women's Individual SF
|If Deepika wins QF
|13.00-13.15
|Women's Individual medal matches
|Based on SF results
Indians in athletics today
|Athletics
|6:17
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2
|Avinash Sable
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|8:27
|Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5
|MP Jabir
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|Approx 8.45 (TBC)
|Women's 100m Heats
|Dutee Chand
|Olympic Stadium - Track
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: A 96 in the third series. Already can count 7 shooters ahead of her on total score. That’s that for Rahi Sarnobat in this event.
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: Rahi’s 44th shot... A six. No one is recovering from that, unfortunately.
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: This looks over for Rahi. She needed to near perfect today to be in contention. A 94 in her second rapid series doesn’t help at all. Outside top 30 based on average scores.
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: Rahi Sarnobat is in the first relay of shooters and she has quite a bit of catching up to do. Her first series is 96 here.
Athletics: And by the way... track and field events begin! Highlight of the Olympic Games, aren’t they? Three Indians in action a bit later: Avinash Sable, Dutee Chand, MP Jabir.
The 25m pistol event will the point of early focus as the second day of qualification action continues.
Tokyo 2020, shooting: Manu Bhaker placed 5th, Rahi Sarnobat 25th in 25m pistol first qualification
Shooting
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|5:30
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
|Rahi Sarnobat (5.30 am) & Manu Bhaker (7.00 am)
|Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
05.20 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as India look to add to their tally of one medal so far in Japan. As great as Thursday was for the Indian contingent, there were no medal events and that changes on Friday. As many as four athletes in contention are capable of winning / assuring a medal: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker in 25m pistol (need to qualify for final), Deepika Kumari in archery (knockouts from round of 16 through the finals) and Lovlina Borgohain (boxing quarterfinal win assures at least bronze). And there is the small matter of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi to look forward in the badminton women’s singles quarterfinals. And oh, it’s a go for athletics! That is always exciting, isn’t it?
