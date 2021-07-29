Tokyo 2020 day 6 live as it happened: Mary Kom loses a thriller; wins for Atanu Das, PV Sindhu
Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.
July 30 schedule (IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|Medal event?
|Golf
|5.44
|Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
|Udayan Mane
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Golf
|7.17
|Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
|Anirban Lahiri
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Shooting
|5:30
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
|Rahi Sarnobat (5.30 am) & Manu Bhaker (7.00 am)
|Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
|Shooting
|10:30
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification FINAL
|TBC
|Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
|YES
|Archery
|6:00
|Women's Individual round of 16
|Deepika Kumari vs ROC Ksenia Perova
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|11.30
|Women's Individual QF
|If Deepika wins R16
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|12.15
|Women's Individual SF
|If Deepika wins QF
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|13.00-13.15
|Women's Individual medal matches
|Based on SF results
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|YES
|Sailing
|8:35
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 09
|Nethra Kumanan
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|8:35
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 07
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Kamakura
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 08
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Kamakura
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 10
|Nethra Kumanan
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 09
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Kamakura
|Sailing
|11:05
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 09
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 10
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Enoshima
|Athletics
|6:17
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2
|Avinash Sable
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|8:27
|Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5
|MP Jabir
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|Approx 8.45
|Women's 100m Heats
|Dutee Chand
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Hockey
|8:15
|Women's Pool A
|Ireland vs India
|Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
|Boxing
|8:18
|Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
|THA Sudaporn vs Simranjit Kaur
|Kokugikan Arena
|Boxing
|8:48
|Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal
|Lovlina Borgohain vs TP Nien-Chin
|Kokugikan Arena
|Badminton
|Approx 13:15
|Women's Singles Quarterfinal
|PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1
|Hockey
|15:00
|Men's Pool A
|India vs Japan
|Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
|Athletics
|16:42
|4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2
|Indian team
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Equestrian
|14.00
|Eventing Individual
|Fouaad Mirza
|Equestrian Park
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.